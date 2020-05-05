Stephanie Peters Earns NAR Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephanie Peters-REALTORwith Libertas Real Estate LLC has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification. The National Association of REALTORSoffers the PSA certification to REALTORSas determining property values depends more than ever on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology, and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives.“Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide REALTORSwith a credential that provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home,” said Marc Gould, Executive Director of the Center for Specialized REALTOREducation.“Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA” is the required one-day course for the PSA certification that provides REALTORSwith knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. In addition to completing the course, participants are required to view two required webinars. Once awarded the certification, REALTORSwill be equipped to guide clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values. For more information about the PSA certification, visit www.pricingstrategyadvisor.org Stephanie is in close proximity to Luke Air Force Base and works in Goodyear, Surprise, Phoenix, Litchfield Park and surrounding areas. She lives with her husband, Tad, and their 3 beloved Boston Terriers, Manny, JuJu and Buster in Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear, AZ.For more information about Stephanie Peters, please visit these important websites: homesnap .com/Stephanie-Peters facebook .com/spetersphx/



