Stephanie Peters Earns NAR Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification
“Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide REALTORS® with a credential that provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home,” said Marc Gould, Executive Director of the Center for Specialized REALTOR® Education.
“Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA” is the required one-day course for the PSA certification that provides REALTORS® with knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. In addition to completing the course, participants are required to view two required webinars. Once awarded the certification, REALTORS® will be equipped to guide clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values. For more information about the PSA certification, visit www.pricingstrategyadvisor.org.
Stephanie is in close proximity to Luke Air Force Base and works in Goodyear, Surprise, Phoenix, Litchfield Park and surrounding areas. She lives with her husband, Tad, and their 3 beloved Boston Terriers, Manny, JuJu and Buster in Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear, AZ.
