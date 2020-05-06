Aarna Networks Joins Forces with PAWR for 5G Automation Research

Aarna Networks, the leading Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) vendor, has joined with the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aarna Networks is pleased to announce that it has joined the Industry Consortium for the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program to contribute its 100% pure play open source ONAP distribution for 5G automation. Aarna Networks enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G and edge computing applications with its distribution of the Linux Foundation ONAP software project.The PAWR program is a critical organization for the US government’s research initiatives in the field of advanced wireless technologies including 5G networks and beyond. It is a $100 million public-private partnership program co-led by US Ignite and Northeastern University and funded by the National Science Foundation and the PAWR Industry Consortium. Several Industry Consortium partners have already supported this program with their expertise, finance, software, and equipment. By joining hands with Aarna Networks, PAWR is looking to utilize ONAP for 5G automation.Welcoming Aarna Networks to the PAWR program, PAWR Program Director and CEO, US Ignite Joe Kochan said, “Improving network automation is key to enabling more robust and efficient wireless communications. We’re pleased to welcome Aarna Networks to the PAWR program, and we look forward to putting their expertise to work in research and development taking place on the PAWR platforms."To help users fully utilize the capabilities of ONAP, Aarna Networks provides basic and premium support subscriptions and value-add features such as the ONAP Operations Manager (OOM) software for improved installation and lifecycle management of ONAP and AarnaStream™ software artifacts and apps that run on the Aarna Networks ONAP distribution platform.Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks said, “By joining PAWR, we can help with advanced research topics such as network slicing, O-RAN integration, and management of edge computing applications.”About Aarna Networks: Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G and edge computing applications. 5G/edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) project and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. For more, visit https://www.aarnanetworks.com About the PAWR Project Office (PPO): The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research Project Office (PPO) manages the $100 million public-private partnership and oversees the research platforms. The PPO is co-led by US Ignite and Northeastern University. It collaborates closely with the National Science Foundation, the wireless research community, local communities, and industry, in part through the Industry Consortium, in the design, development, deployment, and initial operations of the research platforms. For more, visit www.advancedwireless.org



