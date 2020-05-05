OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Initiates Senior Executive Succession Plan with Appointment of David Bailey as President and Fred Hite as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

First Quarter 2020 and Recent Business Highlights

Generated total revenue of $16.4 million for first quarter 2020, up 11.6% from $14.7 million in first quarter 2019; domestic revenue growth was 30.4% for the first quarter 2020

Acquired ApiFix and MID-C system on April 1 st that expands portfolio of novel technologies to treat scoliosis

that expands portfolio of novel technologies to treat scoliosis Received FDA 510(k) clearance and expanded neuromuscular indications for RESPONSE™ Scoliosis System and launched Large Fragment Cannulated Screw System in the U.S.

Expanded the domestic sales organization to 167 consultants, up 21.0% from first quarter 2019 of 138 consultants

Converted Italy to direct sales agency model, expanding international agencies to a total of 8

Deployed $3.3 million of consignment sets in first quarter 2020, up 22.2% compared to $2.7 million in the same period prior year

Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for a fourth year

Maintained strong balance sheet with approximately $54.9 million in cash and restricted cash as of March 31, 2020

Suspended full year 2020 revenue growth and set consignment guidance, reflecting uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19

Initiated senior executive succession plan and appointed David Bailey as President and Fred Hite as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3, 2020

Mark Throdahl, President and Chief Executive Officer of OrthoPediatrics, commented, “First, we would like to thank our colleagues and the entire healthcare community for their dedication addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic. The extraordinary effort displayed by our team at this time as we continue to execute against our strategic initiatives is a testament to our Company’s culture, which is the foundation of all our success. We saw a strong start to the year with 30% domestic revenue growth for the quarter, and we are pleased to sustain our momentum on corporate initiatives that will allow us to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger than when we entered it.”

Mr. Throdahl continued, “With our leading industry position and proven business model, we were able to complete the acquisition of ApiFix and its MID-C system on April 1st that is one of only two FDA-approved technologies that potentially allows patients to avoid fusion surgery altogether. Combined with the launch of our Large Fragment Cannulated Screw system and the recent FDA approval of expanded indications for our RESPONSE™ Scoliosis System as well as Orthex and other important new products, we look forward to offering an expanded portfolio as elective surgeries resume. We remain committed to our mission to provide children access to pediatric-specific solutions worldwide and are prepared to serve our customers, whatever the size of the surge in demand later this year. I am proud of our entire organization and expect seamless continuity with Dave Bailey as President and Fred Hite as COO and CFO as I remain Chief Executive Officer and prepare for my future transition to Executive Chairman.”

Terry Schlotterback, OrthoPediatrics’ Chairman of the Board, added, “After the successful IPO of the Company, Mark approached the Board indicating that it was appropriate to begin planning the CEO succession following his 70th birthday in 2021. We are fortunate to have two leaders of exceptional quality in both Dave Bailey and Fred Hite. Together, they will maintain the strategic progress, financial track record, and engaging culture that have distinguished OrthoPediatrics during Mark’s tenure as CEO. The Board looks forward to welcoming Mark into the future Executive Chairman role and remaining a full-time officer of the Company.”

Management Updates

The Company appointed David Bailey as President and Fred Hite as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3, 2020. Currently, Mr. Bailey is Executive Vice President and Mr. Hite is CFO. These promotions commence an orderly process of senior executive succession in anticipation of Mr. Bailey being named CEO and Mr. Throdahl becoming Executive Chairman from President and CEO at the appropriate future time. Following that transition, Mr. Throdahl will continue working from the Company’s Warsaw headquarters and maintaining direct involvement in investor relations, strategy development, and operational travel in the field.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $16.4 million, a 11.6% increase compared to $14.7 million for the same period last year. U.S. revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $13.4 million, a 30.4% increase compared to $10.3 million for the same period last year, representing 81.8% of total revenue. International revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million, a 32.3% decrease compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year, representing 18.2% of total revenue. International markets were impacted earlier by COVID, and stocking distributors cancelled orders that are typically weighted to the end of the quarter.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $12.2 million, a 21.9% increase compared to $10.0 million for the same period last year. Scoliosis revenue was $3.7 million, a 12.8% decrease compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. Sports Medicine/other revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $435 thousand, a 14.2% increase compared to $381 thousand for the same period last year. Scoliosis was impacted by COVID more quickly as elective surgeries were deferred.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $12.2 million, a 14.6% increase compared to $10.7 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2020 improved to 74.7%, compared to 72.7% for the same period last year due to an increase in domestic sales.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $16.7 million, a 25.0% increase compared to $13.4 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was driven by a 40.4% increase in general and administration expense primarily as a result of increased non-cash stock compensation as well as depreciation, a 15.5% increase in sales and marketing, and a 4.3% increase in research and development. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was ($4.5) million compared to ($2.7) million for the same period last year.

Net interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million, compared to $0.3 million for the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2020 was ($4.9) million, compared to ($3.0) million for the same period last year. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the period was ($0.30) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($0.21) per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was ($2.1) million as compared to ($1.4) million for the first quarter of 2019. See below for additional information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information.

The weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was 16,423,853 shares.

In the first quarter of 2020, we had 167 sales representatives, up 21.0% compared to 138 in the same period of 2019.

The change in property and equipment during the first quarter of 2020 was $4.0 million, which compared to $5.0 million for the same period last year. This investment reflects the deployment of consigned sets, which includes product specific instruments and cases and trays. Including the implants, $3.3 million of consigned sets were deployed during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $2.7 million during the first quarter of 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, cash and restricted cash were $54.9 million after paying back the $5.0 million revolving credit facility, compared to $72.0 million as of December 31, 2019, and the Company had approximately $21.2 million in total outstanding indebtedness, with the full amount of its $15.0 million revolving credit facility currently available.

Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance Suspended

Due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties surrounding the duration and impact of COVID-19, OrthoPediatrics maintains suspension of its revenue growth and set consignment guidance for the full year 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "goals," "potential,” "objective," "would" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond OrthoPediatrics’ control. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the risks related to COVID-19, the impact such pandemic may have on the demand for our products, and our ability to respond to the related challenges; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in OrthoPediatrics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2020, as updated and supplemented by our other SEC reports filed time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. OrthoPediatrics assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net loss, plus interest expense, net plus other expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses the metric as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and other potential cash requirements. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of this measure is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation. The schedules below contain a reconciliation of Net Loss from continuing operations to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 53,580 $ 70,777 Restricted cash 1,361 1,250 Accounts receivable - trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $176 and $506, respectively 14,118 16,003 Inventories, net 43,966 38,000 Notes receivable 582 564 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,514 1,464 Total current assets 115,121 128,058 Property and equipment, net 24,078 21,349 Other assets: Amortizable intangible assets, net 15,121 14,484 Goodwill 15,179 13,773 Other intangible assets 4,700 4,490 Total other assets 35,000 32,747 Total assets $ 174,199 $ 182,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 8,262 $ 6,467 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,977 4,349 Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate 126 124 Other current liabilities 2,467 2,723 Total current liabilities 13,832 13,663 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion 21,043 26,067 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 57 63 Total long-term liabilities 21,100 26,130 Total liabilities 34,932 39,793 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 16,887,674 shares and 16,723,128 shares issued as of March 31, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 274,578 271,182 Treasury stock, at cost; 4,014 and 0 shares at March 31, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively (187 ) - Accumulated deficit (133,767 ) (128,822 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,361 ) (3 ) Total stockholders' equity 139,267 142,361 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 174,199 $ 182,154

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 16,356 $ 14,656 Cost of revenue 4,143 4,001 Gross profit 12,213 10,655 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 7,564 6,547 General and administrative 7,881 5,612 Research and development 1,265 1,213 Total operating expenses 16,710 13,372 Operating loss (4,497 ) (2,717 ) Other expenses: Interest expense 379 303 Other expense 69 - Total other expenses 448 303 Net loss $ (4,945 ) $ (3,020 ) Weighted average common shares – basic and diluted 16,423,853 14,367,056 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.21 )

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (4,945 ) $ (3,020 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,375 828 Stock-based compensation 958 471 Changes in certain current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – trade 760 (1,180 ) Inventories (5,096 ) (2,156 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (56 ) (196 ) Accounts payable - trade 1,739 2,373 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,694 ) (719 ) Other 3 128 Net cash used in operating activities (6,956 ) (3,471 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of Telos, net of cash acquired (1,670 ) - Purchases of licenses - (19 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,953 ) (4,963 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,623 ) (4,982 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on note with affiliate (5,000 ) - Repurchases of common shares (187 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 688 565 Payments on mortgage notes (31 ) (29 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (4,530 ) 536 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 23 - NET DECREASE IN CASH (17,086 ) (7,917 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 72,027 60,691 Cash and restricted cash, end of period 54,941 52,774 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES Cash paid for interest $ 379 $ 303 Transfer of instruments from property and equipment to inventory $ 182 $ 217 Issuance of common shares to acquire Telos $ 1,750 $ -

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, Product sales by geographic location: 2020 2019 U.S. $ 13,384 $ 10,267 International 2,972 4,389 Total $ 16,356 $ 14,656 Three Months Ended March 31, Product sales by category: 2020 2019 Trauma and deformity $ 12,210 $ 10,017 Scoliosis 3,711 4,258 Sports medicine/other 435 381 Total $ 16,356 $ 14,656

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (4,945 ) $ (3,020 ) Interest expense, net 379 303 Other expense 69 - Depreciation and amortization 1,375 828 Stock-based compensation 958 471 Acquisition related costs 80 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,084 ) $ (1,418 )







