Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- RICHARDSON, Texas, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (“Fossil,” “Company,” or “we”) today announced that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s stockholders, employees and their families, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in a virtual meeting only format via webcast. As a result, stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CST.



As described in the Company’s proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on March 25, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker, or nominee, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location of the meeting, but they may continue to be used to vote on the proposals to be presented at the virtual Annual Meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

To attend the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet, you must register on or before 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 17, 2020 by visiting www.viewproxy.com/Fossil/2020, clicking “Virtual Meeting Registration” and following these registration instructions:

If you hold your shares in your name and have received a proxy card or notice of internet availability, please click "Registration for Registered Holders" and enter your name, phone number and email address.



If you hold your shares through a bank or broker, please click "Registration for Beneficial Holders", enter your name, phone number and email address, and click submit. Then please upload or email a copy of your legal proxy or proof of ownership that you have obtained from your bank or broker to virtualmeeting@viewproxy.com.

Upon completing your registration, you will receive an email once your submission has been confirmed along with the meeting password. You will need this password in order to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. In the confirmation email, beneficial holders will also receive their assigned control number if they have chosen the option to vote. Registered holders already have their control number on their notice of internet availability or proxy card. Participants are encouraged to visit the website in advance to test their systems for compatibility. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual Annual Meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please email virtualmeeting@viewproxy.com or call 866-612-8937.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

We are a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, BMW, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning us is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Global Corporate Communications:

James Webb

Fossil Group

jwebb1@fossil.com

Investor Relations:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

christine@blueshirtgroup.com



