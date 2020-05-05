Our Need to Socialize

Dr. Kenneth Gross

Neurologist Dr. Kenneth Gross Explains How the COVID-19 Quarantine Has and Could Affect Human Beings' Need to Socialize and How it Will Affect the Human Brain

...as a result of living through the Coronavirus pandemic, that (social media) dependency may become unhealthy. The effects could worsen over time, and could lead to an onslaught of encephalitis.” — Dr. Kenneth Gross

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID-19 outbreak and current quarantine has caused human beings to stay in their homes and rely mainly on email, video chats, phone calls and social media for human interaction. The effects from the lack of daily socializing for a majority of society is already evident, but medical educator and healthcare commentator Dr. Kenneth Bruce Van Gross, M.D, believes there could be larger issues that follow for many Americans in the upcoming months and years.According to Gross, a Philadelphia-based board certified neurologist, various forms of mass hysteria and "herd neurosocialization" may alter humanity deeply. "Part of this may be directly related to the effect of the virus re-scripting our culture, but there may be a very disturbing post-encephalitis" that will change the way we live. We were already living virtual lives with massive dependency on technology and social media, and with new ways of life and new behaviors as a result of living through the Coronavirus pandemic, that dependency may become unhealthy. The effects could worsen over time, and could lead to an onslaught of encephalitis."Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain, which can come from viral infections. There have already been multiple reported cases of encephalitis linked to COVID-19 in the United States. Dr. Gross points out that the need for humans to socialize — the craving we get, which has been evident the this week as people have flocked outside to enjoy the nice weather despite stay-at-home orders — could lead to further issues down the road which relate to more than just contracting a virus.Encephalitis often causes only mild flu-like signs and symptoms — such as a fever or headache — or no symptoms at all, similar to Coronavirus. Sometimes the flu-like symptoms are more severe. The virus can also cause confused thinking, seizures, or problems with movement or with senses such as sight or hearing. In some cases, encephalitis can be life-threatening. Timely diagnosis and treatment are important because it's difficult to predict long term effects for each individual.More severe symptoms include confusion, agitation or hallucinations, seizures, loss of sensation or paralysis in the face or body, muscle weakness, problems with speech or hearing, and the loss of consciousness (including coma).In infants and young children, signs and symptoms might also include bulging in the soft spots (fontanels) of an infant's skull, nausea and vomiting, body stiffness, poor feeding or not waking for a feeding and irritability.Dr. Gross advises scheduling an appointment with your primary physician for anyone showing any of the symptoms, as complications from symptoms include persistent fatigue, weakness, lack of muscle coordination, personality changes, memory problems, paralysis, hearing or vision defects or long-term speech impairments.Dr. Kenneth Bruce Van Gross founded Fusion Clinical Multimedia, Inc. to launch a medical and general education business dedicated to interdisciplinary content embraced within great neurological landscapes so many of which link to sports. He has written two books: Primal Neuroanthropology - A NeuroSports Hypothesis; and Primal Sports II: A Psychoanalytical Psychoneurological and Neurosociological Treatise with New Game, Myth, Philosophical and Satire Extras. Learn more about Dr. Gross, purchase his books, and read more about Primal Neuroanthropology by visiting http://thegrossclinic.com # # #



