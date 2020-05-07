EVQLV Wins Columbia Venture Competition

EVQLV, a New York-based AI company focused on the design of therapeutic antibodies, took first place in Columbia University’s Venture Competition

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVQLV, a New York-based artificial intelligence company focused on the design of therapeutic antibodies, announced they took first place in Columbia University’s Venture Competition (CVC). The CVC Technology Challenge, hosted by Columbia Engineering, took place over a three month period and initially saw over 200 companies enter. The final round saw five teams present and answer questions from a panel of respected judges. EVQLV shared first place with avoMD, which provides decision-support pathways for clinicians to improve diagnosis & treatment.Columbia Venture Competition is part of a university-wide initiative at Columbia University to encourage entrepreneurship.Founded in December of 2019, EVQLV uses artificial intelligence to accelerate the speed at which healing reaches those in need. Since founding, the team has grown from two co-founders to 10 team members, with over half being data scientists and software engineers. In a few short months, EVQLV has established four collaborations and is in active negotiations for several more. While EVQLV was initially focused on treatments for cancer and auto-immune disorders, they were quickly able to modify their technology to search for treatments for the coronavirus.Andrew Satz, CEO of EVQLV, says of the company, “We are hard at work building and improving technology that can accelerate the speed at which healing is discovered and delivered. We could not ask for a more fulfilling mission.”About EVQLV: EVQLV develops artificial intelligence, engineered with life science data and biological knowledge, to accelerate the discovery and development of biologic therapies. Comprised of experts in machine learning, molecular biology, computational biology, pharmacology, software engineering, antibody design, cloud computing, and preclinical/clinical development, EVQLV is on a mission to accelerate the speed at which healing reaches those in need. For further information, visit www.evqlv.com or contact Daniel Gigante at dgigante@evqlv.com.



