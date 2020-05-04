Jihad Azour: Middle East, Central Asia Face Perfect Storm Amid COVID-19

May 4, 2020

Latest outlook for Middle East and Central Asia shows one of the most challenging moments in economic history. (iStock by Getty Images/ CasarsaGuru)

No region has been spared the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic. And with the high level of oil-dependency and informality of many countries in the Middle East and Central Asia, Jihad Azour says the economic impact of COVID-19 has been dramatic. Azour heads the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, which has just published the region's economic outlook that shows formidable challenges in the face of the pandemic.

You can read Azour's blog and others about the global impact of the pandemic at Blogs.imf.org

Jihad Azour is Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department.

