Hoyer Statement on Cinco de Mayo

“On this day in 1862, Mexican forces defeated a French invasion at the pivotal Battle of Puebla, inspiring Americans with their forceful rejection of European colonialism and affirming the principle of self-determination in our hemisphere. Ever since, Americans and Mexicans have joined together in celebrating Cinco de Mayo and paying tribute to the courage displayed at Puebla and the ideals our nations share. “As we confront a global pandemic, both our nations are challenged by a new and common enemy. Just as the actions of heroic individuals inspired us 158 years ago, the heroism and perseverance of health care professionals and essential workers inspire us today. Mexico and America must continue to partner in the pursuit of victory over COVID-19 and keep working together to achieve our common goals, which are security for our hemisphere, the strengthening of global democracy, and access to opportunity for all our people. At the same time, people on both sides of the border must continue to speak out for the protection of the rights and safety of detained migrants, including so many children taken from their parents, and ensure all migrant communities have access to testing, treatment, and financial assistance necessary to stay afloat and make ends meet during this crisis. “Partnering with my colleagues in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, I will continue to fight for an end to the Trump Administration’s discriminatory and inhumane detention policies and promote the kind of reforms needed to fix our broken immigration system. I was proud to stand up for Dreamers by bringing the American Dream and Promise Act to the Floor last year and working to ensure its passage. Together, we will keep working to provide relief to small businesses, including the many Mexican-American-owned businesses in communities across America, to help them get through this crisis and keep their employees on payroll. In the spirit of Cinco de Mayo, let us continue to stand up for the principles that were victorious in 1862 and that continue to sustain Americans and Mexicans today.”