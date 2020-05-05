Tilton School to Offer International Student Summer Stay Program

For students in grades 9 through PG

/EIN News/ -- Tilton, NH, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Tilton School, we recognize the unique challenges facing many families of international boarding school students, and we want to help. Tilton School is offering on-campus summer housing in the beautiful and serene Lakes Region of New Hampshire to international students in grades 9 through 12 and those entering a postgraduate year—from any school—who need a place to stay until school resumes in the fall.

The start of the Summer Stay program takes into account the New Hampshire stay-at-home order and state reopening plans. Please contact Alexandra Molloy Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at Tilton School for more information.

View program details

Alexandra Molloy Tilton School 6032861741 amolloy@tiltonschool.org



