Tilton School to Offer International Student Summer Stay Program

For students in grades 9 through PG

/EIN News/ -- Tilton, NH, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Tilton School, we recognize the unique challenges facing many families of international boarding school students, and we want to help. Tilton School is offering on-campus summer housing in the beautiful and serene Lakes Region of New Hampshire to international students in grades 9 through 12 and those entering a postgraduate year—from any school—who need a place to stay until school resumes in the fall.

The start of the Summer Stay program takes into account the New Hampshire stay-at-home order and state reopening plans. Please contact Alexandra Molloy Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at Tilton School for more information.

Alexandra Molloy
Tilton School
6032861741
amolloy@tiltonschool.org
