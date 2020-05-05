GuideOne Announces Strategic Alliance with Livegenic to Offer Policyholders Virtual Inspections

/EIN News/ -- West Des Moines, IA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance today announced its strategic alliance with Livegenic, a virtual collaboration technology platform that uses real-time photo and video collaboration, guided self-service and field resource management tools, to bring virtual property and loss control inspections to all of its policyholders in its core niches: religious organizations, nonprofit & human services organizations, small businesses and educational institutions.

“In light of COVID-19 and the continued importance of social-distancing, we are thrilled about our alliance with Livegenic,” says Jim Balzarine, Director of Claims at GuideOne. “Using the platform shortens the claim processing cycle considerably because our customers no longer have to schedule an appointment and wait to meet in-person with an adjuster. When a claim is approved, we can issue a check in 1-2 days versus the standard 10-14 days.”

Balzarine continues, “Virtual property inspections allow our customers to interact with our claims adjusters in real-time while capturing video of the damage, as well as audio – giving them more involvement in the process and ultimately improving customer satisfaction with a quick and easy process they can complete at their own convenience.”

GuideOne’s Senior Loss Control Manager, Tom Strong, adds “It’s exciting to be the first carrier to work with Livegenic to enhance our loss control services using virtual self-guided risk assessment surveys. This new feature allows our customers to collaborate with our risk management team to perform virtual surveys when it’s convenient for them, while still experiencing the benefits and expertise of working with our team.”

“Working with GuideOne has been fantastic,” says Loden Cullar-Ledford, Vice President of Customer Success at Livegenic. “By embracing new technology, their team has done an incredible job adapting to the rapid changes in the industry, while continuing to provide exceptional service to their customers.”

Cullar-Ledford continues, “By incorporating Livegenic into both claims and loss control, GuideOne is able to get the benefits of our platform at several points of a policy’s lifecycle.”

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Livegenic

Founded in 2014, Livegenic is a global provider of real-time claims collaboration and Intelligent Automation solutions. Our award-winning platform streamlines communication between organizations and their customers; provides advanced field capabilities; and delivers a variety of mobile self-service tools for customers. Our patented video technology enables organizations to use real time and asynchronous collaboration to improve customer experience, reduce cycle time, and decrease costs.

