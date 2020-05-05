Virtana Names Carahsoft Federal Distributor for Entire Product Portfolio

Carahsoft Offers Monitoring and Analytics Platform to the Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Ca. and RESTON, Va., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Virtana , the leader in hybrid infrastructure management for mission-critical workloads, has named Carahsoft its Federal distributor for its entire portfolio. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will market, sell and distribute Virtana’s monitoring and analytics platform to the public sector and the company’s reseller partners through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) contracts.



“Today’s Federal IT environments are more complex than ever before,” said John Gentry, Chief Technology Officer, Virtana. “Mission-critical enterprise applications require real-time responsiveness, visibility and AI-guided discovery to deliver the insights needed to optimize performance and capacity on distributed, highly virtualized and hyperconverged infrastructures. We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring our differentiated, end-to-end platform solutions to our Federal customers and reseller partners.”

Virtana’s monitoring and analytics platform helps government agencies better manage and optimize their hybrid infrastructure by deploying the following:

VirtualWisdom ® – an AIOps-powered enterprise monitoring platform for infrastructure applications that identifies misconfigurations, prescribes solutions and rebalances workloads for existing infrastructure.

– an AIOps-powered enterprise monitoring platform for infrastructure applications that identifies misconfigurations, prescribes solutions and rebalances workloads for existing infrastructure. WorkloadWisdom ® – a testing and deployment platform that records current workflows and builds a model of the flow that is scalable, allowing for performance assessment and infrastructure predictions.

– a testing and deployment platform that records current workflows and builds a model of the flow that is scalable, allowing for performance assessment and infrastructure predictions. CloudWisdom ® – a cloud-management platform that helps users access, analyze and maintain their cloud environments.

– a cloud-management platform that helps users access, analyze and maintain their cloud environments. Cloud Migration Readiness (CMR) Service – a service that streamlines cloud migration and gives users full visibility into the migration process.

“We’re excited to be named Virtana’s Federal distributor and to make their platform available to agencies through our reseller partners,” said Maryam Emdadi Smith, Vice President at Carahsoft. “Virtana’s products and services provide crucial insight into hybrid cloud infrastructures and help our government end-users transform and automate processes, enabling them to focus on higher order projects and mission goals.”

Virtana’s products are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 GS-35F-0119Y, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and Texas DIR contracts DIR-TSO-4288 and DIR-TSO-4356. For more information, contact the Virtana team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9860 or virtana@carahsoft.com ; or visit the Virtana microsite at www.carahsoft.com/virtana .

About Virtana

Virtana is the leading AIOps platform for enterprise transformation of hybrid cloud infrastructures. Our technology and services give innovative organizations the clarity they need to take control of their infrastructure, transform their cloud operations, and deliver a superior brand performance. Virtana’s software modernizes IT, supporting its agility while guaranteeing performance, minimizing risk, and reducing cost. We guide users through a journey to SEE their infrastructure from a single pane of glass, ACT on issues that arise, and TRANSFORM processes to automate for the future. Follow us for industry insight on Twitter | LinkedIn . Virtana: Take control - www.virtana.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Virtana, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

