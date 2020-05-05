Covid19 MBBI economic and market forecaster Model Based Business Intelligence

Helps Businesses find the fastest route to their new normal

Covid19 model based business intelligence economic and market forecaster” — Chris Farrell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Improve business outcomes for new normal markets with GSC’s unique Covid19 Model Based Business Intelligence, economic and market forecaster . The forecaster provides contextual views into real-time interactive simulations that enable organisations to predict outcomes in emerging post lockdown markets.Strategise lockdown what-if scenarios for countries, states or targeted market sectors through multi stakeholder parametric views into emerging markets, economics and life cycle GHG emissions including national regulatory standards.Incorporate existing informatics, including, analytical investment banking and ESG data sources to build validated simulation views of end to end processes and see how your new normal business will perform.Based on Imperial College and MIT quarantine epidemiology models, the forecaster uniquely predicts realtime Covid19 dynamic R0 values enabling organisations to optimise future business outcomes with unique levels of MBBI accuracy.AboutGSC’s unique Model Based Business Intelligence, MBBI, service, GSC Evolve, is an AI simulation cloud platform designed for significant organisations that operate in standards and regulatory driven markets.GSC Design Ltd, UK - www.gsc.design - chris.farrell@gsc.design



