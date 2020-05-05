ABB Block Times Describes 5G + IOT+ Exchange = Milestone

ABB is an intelligent and trusted decentralization aimed at reshaping the value of the Internet of Things and the value of data.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people say that the second half of the Internet is the Internet of Things era. This is not necessarily a false statement.

In early 2020, a new coronavirus pneumonia "black swan" arrived unexpectedly. In this epidemic situation, the economy will inevitably be severely affected. Therefore, since mid-to-late February, the central and local governments have intensively issued investment plans to promote the construction of "new infrastructure", aiming to "stabilize investment" in the short term and provide "new impetus" for in-depth social and economic development in the medium and long term.

The Internet of Things is an important part of "new infrastructure", and it also plays a huge role in "epidemic prevention". The Internet of Things ushered in a turning point in development. It is expected that the growth rate of the industry, the development of key areas, and business models will all change.

Block chain in 2020 also ushered in a new explosion point, with the central bank issued a pilot digital currency DCEP, wave block chain of tide once again favored by capital, April 30, BTC continued to rise, breaking the $ 94 mark, 24 Hourly increase of 17.42%. Bitcoin achieved a 26.33% increase in 2020, and the year-to-date increase has exceeded that of gold. In fact, since the "312" plunge, the price of Bitcoin has risen by more than 130%, and the price recovery has far exceeded the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow), one of the main barometers for mainstream markets. Crypto analyst Alex Saunders said that Bitcoin is once again the best performing asset in 2020.

How to select valuable projects and share the dividends brought about by changes in the blockchain wave? Let's walk into ABB and walk into Fortune Password!

ABB is an intelligent and trusted decentralization aimed at reshaping the value of the Internet of Things and the value of data and based on the higher capacity provided by 5G mobile networks, it will greatly increase the density of mobile broadband users and support larger-scale reliable The communication between sex devices and devices means that 5G can combine people and devices into a new type of social ecology.

The current IoT terminals and the resulting data volume are increasing with each other. For enterprises, it is urgent to face innovation pressure, not only to improve the well-known framework and simplify the original business model, but also from new technologies and new opportunities. Gain a competitive advantage in China, so I think that IoT companies will fundamentally change from the traditional way of value creation and acquisition.

On the other hand, more and more data is produced by terminal equipment, and jointly produced by terminal and terminal. The value and ownership of data have never been truly attributed, evaluated, quantified and used. The user as the producer of data never owns it and thus benefits, and the value of the data is split into islands without forming an effective interworking mechanism. However, we believe that the data that users and terminals jointly produce is one of the most valuable data in the category. ABB will use the Internet of Things developed by the owner to develop smart terminal industry public chain technology and solutions. To realize the reconstruction of value and value of data and the confirmation and transaction of data value in the Internet of Things industry.

At the capital level, ABB has a good background in project research and technology. Sunrise, Switzerland ’s largest 5G communications operator, has provided 5G services to more than 331 cities and towns. This figure only includes areas where 5G coverage reaches at least 80% of the local population. , Has conducted relevant technical tests and future strategic cooperation with the ABB team. Based on this, as of now, the foundation has received a total of US $ 10 million in funding. Investors include

• Morgan Financial Group, one of the top ten US consortiums

• LCF Roths child Group, an old European family bank with more than 200 years of history

(LCF Rothschild Group)

• Accel

• IDG Capital

• Hedge fund GoldmanSachs and other decades of institutional chase investment.

From a technical perspective, ABB actually prefers a centralized system, which does not have some of the characteristics of blockchain, and the coordination commissioner mechanism restricts the development of the chain, resulting in over-centralization, and the scalability of third-party users is difficult to obtain. Effective application.

In the future development process, ABB also has more ecology. It is also very important for the very important link-the strategic layout of the exchange. ABB uses the only combination that has experienced time-scale verification at present, and the technology shares a blockchain consensus mechanism Workload proof mechanism technology.

AB Exchange is a leading international digital asset platform for blockchain digital assets, providing 450+ currency digital currency trading services to users in more than 210 countries and regions around the world.

Headquartered in Switzerland, AB Exchange ’s philosophy is to be an Amazon in the digital asset market, provide liquidity support for project parties, and provide a good experience for investors. AB Exchange will continue to build a digital asset trading service platform that integrates multiple business forms such as currency currency trading, financial derivatives, digital asset wealth management, and Dapp. Around the global layout and ecological integration strategy.

Compared with other projects, ABB has a clear application direction. For the encryption economy, it has created a multi-asset value storage blockchain project. In addition to the deep technical accumulation of the team, ABB's future development is very exciting. No one of us can say what the next generation of blockchain should look like, but ABB may bring new breakthroughs in the development of the Internet of Value.



