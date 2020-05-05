Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update (5th May 2020)
2 New Confirmed Cases (Reported from: Lusaka)
1 death (Lusaka)
14 recoveries (13 Lusaka, 1 Masaiti)
Cumulative cases: 139
Total recoveries - 92
Total deaths - 4
Active cases - 43Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.