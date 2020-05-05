Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update (5th May 2020)

2 New Confirmed Cases (Reported from: Lusaka)

1 death (Lusaka)

14 recoveries (13 Lusaka, 1 Masaiti)

Cumulative cases: 139

Total recoveries - 92

Total deaths - 4

Active cases - 43



