Appriss Inc. Unveils Updates to VINE Service

Redesign Offers Expanded Resources and More Personalized User Experience

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Inc. today announced a refresh of its Victim Information & Notification Everyday service, commonly known as VINE, which includes a new design, updated layout, and improved features. The result of a year-long initiative based on the feedback received from user surveys and feedback, the enhancements underscore a more personalized experience overall.



Michael Davis, co-founder and CEO of Appriss, shared, “VINE is not only the nation’s leading victim notification network, but also a resource that allows survivors, victims of crime, and other concerned citizens to get the information they need about offenders or criminal cases. The Appriss team has worked diligently to improve our service while maintaining a victim-centered, trauma-informed approach to what we provide.”

For those already familiar with VINE, the most noticeable update is the new color scheme and layout. At the same time, first-time visitors can easily access information about the registration process as well as how VINE works, complete with testimonials. There is now a section about service provider information that includes resources and ways to get help locally or nationally with everything from basic needs and finances to counseling and healthcare. If at any time a user needs to leave VINE, the Quick Exit feature will take them immediately to the Google homepage.

For states with the most recent version of VINE, the redesign introduces at-a-glance agency status that tells users when agencies are on or offline, state-specific links, news and downloads, and 24/7 customer support in over 200 languages. As part of that more personalized experience, the state page navigation makes it possible to identify what is needed faster than before.

“Appriss understands that people who use VINE often come to the site during times of stress,” added Davis. “Through this redesign, we hope to empower everyone to find information easily, take action, and ultimately, find peace of mind.”

To explore the updates, visit VINELink.com .

About Appriss® Insights

Appriss Insights is the developer of the Appriss Insights Platform, the nation’s most comprehensive source of incarceration, justice, and risk intelligence data. We are a team of technology and data science experts who provide insights and analytic solutions that support informed decisions for early response to people-driven fraud and risk. By delivering real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights, we enable government agencies and commercial enterprises to save lives, fight crime, prevent fraud, and manage risk. For more information, visit ApprissInsights.com.

