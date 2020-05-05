DZS expands its leading-edge Gfast FTTB solutions portfolio

Combination of DZS and former Keymile know-how spawns new form factors featuring Gfast 212a profile technology tailored to bring hyper-broadband connectivity to both large and small MDUs

/EIN News/ -- HANOVER, Germany, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, is proud to announce the introduction of the new MileGate 2144 and MileGate 2041 Distribution Point Units (DPUs) to its expanding fiber-to-the-building (FTTB) solutions portfolio. Featuring multi-gigabit speeds over existing in-building infrastructure and a variety of port densities and form factors, these new solutions leverage cutting-edge Gfast profile 212a technology, capable of supporting data transmission rates of almost 2 Gbps over the short copper and coaxial loops typical of multi-dwelling units (MDUs) globally. The enhancements to the DZS FTTB solutions portfolio open powerful new opportunities for service providers and developers seeking to address the needs of MDUs worldwide, bringing subscribers in bandwidth-hungry but copper-rich apartment and commercial buildings rapidly into the hyper-connected world with optimized systems capable of gigabit+ speeds.



“MDUs, despite representing a significant portion of the broadband premises served globally, have remained on the sidelines of the gigabit revolution due to challenges in upgrading their existing in-building infrastructure," says Teresa Mastrangelo, Founder and Principal Analyst at BroadbandTrends. "Gfast profile 212a has the potential to change that equation, making true gigabit speeds possible over existing copper and coaxial cable in MDUs, and offering a big leap forward over Gfast profile 106a. We are seeing profile 212a catalyzing the fiber-to-the-building market, and applaud vendors like DZS offering a wide variety of form factors and optimized port counts to address this opportunity.”

The two new fiber-fed Gfast DPUs from DZS, the MileGate 2144 and MileGate 2041, are welcome additions to one of the industry’s fastest growing portfolios of Gfast solutions optimized for FTTB applications. The new MileGate 2144, with 24 ports of Gfast profile 212a technology, offers a high port density for hyper-broadband connections in mid- to large-sized residential, commercial, or mixed-use MDUs, while the compact MileGate 2041 offers 4 Gfast ports and is best suited for small MDUs.

"Gfast profile 212a offers a dramatic improvement to achievable data rates and reach over existing wire infrastructure in MDUs," explains Jochen Krauss, Director of Product Management at DZS. "The MileGate 2144 and MileGate 2041 embrace this latest profile and run with it, delivering not only world-leading performance, but adding new port densities and form factors to the DZS MDU solutions portfolio. We see Gfast profile 212a accelerating the already growing gigabit services market globally by providing a new, viable option to millions of MDUs globally with existing copper infrastructure, and the newly expanded DZS MDU solutions portfolio featuring this technology as an ideal option for service providers and developers looking to capitalize on this opportunity.”

About DZS

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or "DZS") is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. Over 1200 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 120 countries globally have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm themselves with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing based in the USA and Germany, and engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: http://www.DZSI.com .

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DASANZhone

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dasanzhone/

Press Inquiries:

DZS Marketing

1350 South Loop Road, Suite 130

Alameda, CA 94502

Tel. +1 510-777-7000

Email: marketing@dasanzhone.com

This press release can be downloaded here.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.