Preparing for the Job Search Post-COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Express Rolls Out Live Q&A Series Featuring Hiring Experts



Get Ahead: Ask a Recruiter Program

TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With millions of workers sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Express Employment Professionals hiring experts are preparing job seekers to stand out from the competition with our new Get Ahead: Ask a Recruiter live Q&A video series.

The three-part series can be accessed at ExpressPros.com/GetAhead and kicks off on Facebook at 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7.

Each episode will be hosted by Matt Tibbets, Express International Headquarters training director, with the first session focused on how to update your resume to highlight quality skills and experience. Guest speaker Mike Krieling, SHRM-SCP and owner of four Express locations in Wisconsin, will reveal what recruiters are looking for when they scan resumes and how to optimize yours to make it to the top of their desk.

The Get Ahead: Ask a Recruiter series moves to the Express YouTube channel for the second installment at 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 14. This live session will focus on where to look for job opportunities and how to network during the job hunt. Connecticut Express franchise owner Jay Diaz will provide insight on how to navigate the many job resources and advise on which ones are the most effective.

Latoya Williams, Corporate Developer – Office Services, will join the audience for the final live Q&A in the series via LinkedIn at 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 21. Williams will walk through job interview best practices, including how to answer the toughest questions and make a positive lasting impression.

“It’s never a bad idea to update your resume, expand your network and brush up on your interview skills. As businesses safely reopen or return to pre-pandemic employment levels, we want job seekers to be at the top of their game using the tips and tricks from our hiring experts in the Get Ahead: Ask a Recruiter series,” Express CEO Bill Stoller said.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 825 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa, and beginning in 2020 will expand to Australia and New Zealand. Since its inception, Express has put more than 8 million people to work worldwide.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offer localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2019. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com .







