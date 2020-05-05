VPG Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, today announced its results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended March 28, 2020.



First Quarter Highlights:



Revenues of $67.7 million declined 11.5% from a year ago.



Operating margin was 6.9% as compared to 16.5% reported a year ago.



Adjusted operating margin* was 7.8%, as compared to 16.5% reported a year ago.



Diluted earnings per share of $0.24 as compared to $0.61 reported a year ago.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share* of $0.29, as compared to $0.61 reported a year ago.



Cash from operating activities was $6.3 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $3.0 million



Book-to-bill ratio was 1.08 as compared to 0.92 from a year ago.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "We are satisfied with our financial and operating performance in the first quarter given the extraordinary circumstances that have unfolded around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our employee teams across our businesses responded quickly and diligently to fast-changing operating conditions and restrictions to serve our customers."

Mr. Shoshani said: "While the global economic outlook for the second quarter is turbulent, our broad and diverse set of end-markets that we serve provides us with a degree of resilience in our revenue streams, which was evident by the year-over-year growth in orders and the positive book-to-bill in the first quarter. As we continue to take steps to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers, our focus on our key long-term growth and cost-savings initiatives is unchanged. While we expect that our financial results in the second quarter of 2020 will be negatively impacted by the pandemic, our strong balance sheet and cash from operations supports our confidence in our ability to navigate successfully through these challenging times."

First Quarter Financial Trends:

The Company's first fiscal quarter 2020 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders was $3.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. Foreign currency exchange rates for the first quarter of 2020 increased net income by $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, relative to the prior year period.

The first fiscal quarter 2020 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders was $4.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share in the first fiscal quarter of 2019.

Segments

Foil Technology Products segment revenues decreased 17.7% to $30.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, down from $37.0 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2019; sequential revenue increased 2.8% compared to $29.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to precision resistor products in all regions for distribution, OEM and EMS customers, primarily in the test and measurement end market. The decrease was also reflected in the Americas and Asia for end customers in the avionics, military and space end market for the Pacific Instrument product line. The sequential increase in revenue was attributable to precision resistor products in all regions for distribution and EMS customers, primarily in the avionics, military and space, as well as test and measurement end markets.

Gross profit margin for the Foil Technology Products segment was 36.7% for the first fiscal quarter of 2020, a decrease compared to 44.7% in the first fiscal quarter of 2019, and an increase compared to 34.9% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, negative impact of foreign exchange rates and inventory reductions. The sequential increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher volume.

Force Sensors segment revenues declined 12.2% to $14.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, compared to $16.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2019; sequential revenue declined 2.4%, compared to $15.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to distribution and OEM customers in the industrial weighing market, mainly in the Americas and in Europe. The sequential decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to distribution customers in the industrial weighing market, mainly in the Americas and Asia.

Gross profit margin for the Force Sensors segment was 24.3% for the first fiscal quarter of 2020, a decrease compared to 30.2% in the first fiscal quarter of 2019, and was flat with 24.2% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, a reduction in export grants, negative impact of foreign exchange, and inventory reductions, which was partially offset by cost savings initiatives. Sequentially, gross profit margin was flat as the favorable impact from cost savings initiatives offset lower volume and a reduction in export grants.

Weighing and Control Systems segment revenues declined 1.0% to $22.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, down from $22.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2019; sequential revenue decreased 7.9% from $24.4 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenues year-over-year was primarily attributable to our KELK steel product line in the Americas and in Europe, onboard weighing product line for the transportation end market in Europe, and the European process weighing product line, mostly offset with the additional revenues of Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI"), which was acquired in November 2019. The sequential decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to a reduction in the steel product line in the Americas and in Asia for end user customers.

The first fiscal quarter 2020 gross profit margin for the Weighing and Control Systems segment was 45.7% (48.0% excluding the purchasing accounting adjustments of $0.5 million related to the DSI acquisition), compared to 50.2% from the first fiscal quarter of 2019, and an increase compared to 41.6% (46.8% excluding the purchase accounting adjustment of $1.3 million related to the DSI acquisition) from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to unfavorable product mix. The sequential adjusted gross profit margin increase was primarily due to manufacturing efficiencies which were partially offset by lower volume.

Impacts From the Global COVID-19 Pandemic:

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold around the world, the Company took measures to protect its employees and customers. Those measures included suspending business travel, enabling certain employees to work from home, implementing workplace distancing, and adjusting work shifts to minimize employees’ contact with other employees. While the majority of the Company’s operations have been able to maintain full or partial operations, two of the Company’s Force Sensors operations were required per government orders in their jurisdictions to shut down completely or to operate with minimal staffs. The Company’s manufacturing facility in China was closed for approximately three weeks in January and February of 2020, and the Company’s manufacturing facility in India was essentially shut down since late March 2020 as part of a government COVID-19 mitigation order. The Company has received approval from the Indian government to resume partial operations on May 4, 2020 and is expecting the Indian government to lift all operating restrictions on May 17, 2020. Although the impact of these restrictions on the Company’s financial results was minimal in the first quarter, the Company expects the reduction in its India operations to reduce Force Sensors revenues by $5 million to $7 million in the second quarter, and to result in an impact of approximately $3.5 million to operating profit, assuming the full reopening of its India manufacturing facility on May 17, 2020. The Company currently expects to recover the majority of the revenue shortfall in subsequent quarters once restrictions are lifted. If the operating restrictions on our Indian facility are not lifted on May 17, 2020 as we expect, we anticipate an additional negative impact on our results of operation.

As of May 5, 2020, all of the Company’s facilities, with the exception of the facility in India, are operating fully. Nonetheless, given the impacts to date and the ongoing uncertainty concerning the magnitude of the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing economic disruption may continue to adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results.

Near-Term Outlook

“Given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, at constant first fiscal quarter 2020 exchange rates, we expect net revenues in the range of $56 million to $62 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2020,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, information provided by us, including but not limited to statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies (including Dynamic Systems, Inc.); the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 "coronavirus") and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter in place orders and business closures and resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; the Company’s status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; the Company’s ability to execute its business continuity, operational and budget plans in light of the COVID-19 outbreak; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Net revenues $ 67,696 $ 76,525 Costs of products sold 42,631 43,474 Gross profit 25,065 33,051 Gross profit margin 37.0 % 43.2 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 20,291 20,448 Restructuring costs 130 — Operating income 4,644 12,603 Operating margin 6.9 % 16.5 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (461 ) (388 ) Other 683 (772 ) Other income (expense) 222 (1,160 ) Income before taxes 4,866 11,443 Income tax expense 1,574 3,117 Net earnings 3,292 8,326 Less: net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (20 ) 83 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 3,312 $ 8,243 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.24 $ 0.61 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.24 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,541 13,495 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,586 13,563





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 28, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,731 $ 86,910 Accounts receivable, net 46,958 43,198 Inventories: Raw materials 25,712 21,701 Work in process 19,062 23,128 Finished goods 19,198 22,066 Inventories, net 63,972 66,895 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,616 15,558 Total current assets 210,277 212,561 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 4,172 4,243 Buildings and improvements 52,136 52,708 Machinery and equipment 112,204 111,492 Software 9,486 9,384 Construction in progress 3,955 2,485 Accumulated depreciation (120,744 ) (119,042 ) Property and equipment, net 61,209 61,270 Goodwill 34,511 35,018 Intangible assets, net 32,937 34,198 Other assets 25,867 27,366 Total assets $ 364,801 $ 370,413





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 28, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 7,937 $ 8,869 Payroll and related expenses 17,096 16,312 Other accrued expenses 20,687 18,953 Income taxes 1,631 261 Current portion of long-term debt 115 44,516 Total current liabilities 47,466 88,911 Long-term debt, less current portion 40,599 17 Deferred income taxes 3,478 3,478 Other liabilities 18,631 20,586 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 15,520 15,669 Total liabilities 125,694 128,661 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 1,316 1,312 Class B convertible common stock 103 103 Treasury stock (8,765 ) (8,765 ) Capital in excess of par value 196,709 197,125 Retained earnings 92,600 89,288 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,203 ) (37,703 ) Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 238,760 241,360 Noncontrolling interests 347 392 Total equity 239,107 241,752 Total liabilities and equity $ 364,801 $ 370,413





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Fiscal Months Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Operating activities Net earnings $ 3,292 $ 8,326 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,199 2,854 Loss from extinguishment of debt 30 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (3 ) 1 Share-based compensation expense 379 514 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 631 489 Deferred income taxes (233 ) 313 Other (1,137 ) (2,367 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (4,956 ) 850 Inventories, net 1,449 (1,507 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,380 ) (3,484 ) Trade accounts payable (617 ) 628 Other current liabilities 5,642 1,488 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,296 8,105 Investing activities Capital expenditures (3,344 ) (3,334 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 15 29 Net cash used in investing activities (3,329 ) (3,305 ) Financing activities Principal payments on long-term debt (33 ) (1,155 ) Repayments of principal upon termination of long-term borrowings (3,352 ) — Debt issuance costs (402 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (25 ) (34 ) Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (813 ) (795 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,625 ) (1,984 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,521 ) 169 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,179 ) 2,985 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 86,910 90,159 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 82,731 $ 93,144 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures purchased $ (3,178 ) $ (1,986 ) Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions: Non-cash extinguishment of long-term debt facility (see Note 7) $ (7,020 ) $ — Non-cash refinancing of revolving facility (see Note 7) $ 7,020 $ —

Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid as of March 28, 2020 were $1,016.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Three fiscal months ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 As reported - GAAP $ 25,065 $ 33,051 $ 4,644 $ 12,603 $ 3,312 $ 8,243 $ 0.24 $ 0.61 As reported - GAAP Margins 37.0 % 43.2 % 6.9 % 16.5 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 515 — 515 — 515 — 0.04 — Restructuring costs — — 130 — 130 — 0.01 — Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items — — — — 7 — — — As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 25,580 $ 33,051 $ 5,289 $ 12,603 $ 3,950 $ 8,243 0.29 $ 0.61 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 37.8 % 43.2 % 7.8 % 16.5 %

