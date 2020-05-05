Exchange is first to take up Velocimetrics’ 100Gbps monitoring

LONDON, UK, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velocimetrics, a Beeks Financial Cloud company (AIM: BKS) and the leader in business flow tracking and real-time, in-stream performance analytics, has successfully onboarded an exchange as its first client requiring monitoring at 100Gbps across the entire trading platform. The exchange will utilise Velocimetrics’ EndToEnd (VMX) software in the day-to-day running of the trading platform and will benefit from VMX’s granular performance monitoring and real-time network analytics.

Velocimetrics’ VMX EndToEnd software provides the exchange with 100Gbps monitoring technology which, compared to conventional technology used in trading environments, is 10x faster and allows up to 10x data volumes. Velocimetrics’ cutting-edge software is high-performance in bandwidth and speed, and is able to identify latency issues across the whole trading technology stack, allowing them to be corrected rapidly. VMX is the only software product which allows the exchange to monitor systems effectively across multiple locations in the network. By adopting VMX the exchange will also have the flexibility to scale up quickly, without having to implement costly hardware for tracking and monitoring.

Steve Colwill, founder of Velocimetrics, said: “It is great that we can announce our first 100Gbps client, and I’m especially pleased that it is an exchange.” He added: “As a world-leader in monitoring exchanges, we are delighted to be at the forefront of providing tools helping to manage the scalability challenge hitting a lot of them in these testing times. Being able to manage large volumes of data, at 10 times current speeds, is of very real benefit for trading platforms, especially in these high-volatility, high-volume trading conditions. We are delighted that this exchange has chosen our VMX software to provide it with granular performance monitoring and comprehensive, multi-level oversight across its network.”

VMX EndToEnd platform is a powerful, real-time data collection and analysis tool, allowing financial firms to collect and pre-process the ever-increasing volumes of financial data. VMX’s independent monitoring and tracking system aggregates all visibility points and is able to generate real-time insights into network, application and trade flows. This shows businesses exactly where every transaction has been at all times and how they relate to each other, i.e. data lineage which, in turn, generates instantaneous, real, actionable business intelligence.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.