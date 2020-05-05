Houston Luxe Properties Group Launches One-Stop Service for Houston Real Estate Market

One of the Houston metro area’s leading real estate groups has expanded its services.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, US, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Houston Luxe Properties Group announced today the official launch of its one-stop service for the Houston real estate market.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Sherry Shubert, realtor and spokesperson for Houston Luxe Properties Group, a company with more than 10 years of experience in real estate and more than 20 years of experience in loan origination/mortgage underwriting.

Shubert explained that unlike a typical real estate broker or agent, Houston Luxe Properties Group, a member of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, is a hybrid real estate company with Zillow like search capabilities, property details and AVN Estimate (Actual Valuation Model of the property).

The company provides options to where individuals can select the Advanced Search and insert specific criteria to filter their Search quickly and easily. For example, if a person wants a home within the Fort Bend County school district built in 2020 with 2 acres of land, the company’s system will net a variety of homes and properties in seconds. Advanced Search categorizes results in General, Interior, Exterior, and Community features.

Shubert highlighted that the site uses a robust search algorithm that quickly provides relevant results across any number of MLSs.

“In our search results, we let you create shortlists, view all listing photos, and get more information without having to click through,” revealed Shubert.

“Your time is valuable and buying a home not only takes time, but it also takes research, knowledge of the market area your buying in and negotiating skills,” Shubert stressed, before adding, “Houston Luxe Properties Group takes the time, does the research, has knowledge of the Houston market and surrounding areas, area neighborhood trends and the negotiating skills needed to buy the right home at the right price.”

Shubert went on to point out that conducting a home search by yourself can be exhausting, even though the internet makes it easy to find homes in your price range, but an agent has access to more resources and properties.

“In addition, some sellers do not publically list their home,” Shubert said. “As a real estate agent, we can help to locate those “pocket listings” as they are sometimes called and empower you with a one-stop service that you need for the perfect home or property.”

For more information, please visit https://houstonluxeproperties.com/#aboutus and https://houstonluxeproperties.com/blog/.

About Houston Luxe Properties Group

Houston Luxe Properties Group’s promoter Sherry Shubert has a background of over 20 years in the mortgage banking industry. Sherry’s experience in mortgage banking and underwriting has equipped her with a unique skillset and advanced knowledge of the real estate industry. Sherry provides her clients with knowledgeable and stress-free home-buying and -selling experiences.

Contact Details:

Sherry Shubert

1650 Hwy 6 #350

Sugar Land, TX 77478

United States

Phone: 832-618-0156

Source: Houston Luxe Properties Group



