Fearless LA Responds to COVID-19 Offering Masks and Meals for Hospital Heroes

With COVID-19 impacting our world, Los Angeles-based church Fearless LA is providing masks and meals for our hospital heroes.

As we partner together, we know that we can make a difference!” — Jeremy Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based church Fearless LA is providing masks and meals for our hospital heroes. With COVID-19 impacting our world, Fearless LA wanted to bless doctors and medical workers with thousands of KN95 masks that are desperately needed."Fearless LA wants to provide these masks, with your support to be the solution and provide masks for these heroes to feel safe, and drastically reduce the chance of them being infected," says lead pastor Jeremy Johnson. "In addition, Fearless LA is delivering hot meals every week to these hospital heroes, and blessing them with incredible meals from various 5-star restaurants around Los Angeles. As we partner together, we know that we can make a difference!”To support Fearless LA’s masks and meals fundraising campaign here, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/masksforourheros The church is also offering drive-through groceries for those in need every Friday. The community can come to Fearless LA (1616 Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90015), where they will put bags of groceries in their trunks. Fearless LA's next monthly drive-in service is scheduled for Friday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. Every car will receive a hot meal and a bag of groceries.Fearless LA has also launched "Fearless in a Box” — providing all of the essentials needed to have church at home while quarantined. From communion, to coffee, to special gifts, the box is loaded with everything you need to bring the church experience home to your family. A special kids box is also available, filled with toys, games, and activities for children. Fearless LA will be donating 100 boxes to children in need around the Los Angeles area.To stream Fearless LA church services every Sunday, visit https://www.fearlessla.com/online For more information about Fearless LA, visit https://www.fearlessla.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.