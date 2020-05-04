Judge Herb Dodell to Welcomes Roger Stone Attorney David Schoen on For The People Live on KCAA Radio Tonight at 7pm ET

Host of KCAA Radio Show For the People, Judge Herb Dodell Roger Stone Attorney David Schoen to Appear on For the People Tonight at 7pm ET

The high-profile civil rights and criminal defense attorney to talk about Stone Case in Detail

David Schoen, attorney for Roger Stone, will be talking about the Stone case as well as other interesting criminal clients” — Judge Herb Dodell

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and KCAA radio host Judge Herb Dodell of law and spirituality-themed talk show, For the People, will be welcoming David Schoen, high profile attorney and Roger Stone’s official appeal lawyer tonight at 7pm ET/4pm PTDavid Schoen is a civil rights and criminal defense attorney practicing in Montgomery, Alabama. He represents American victims of terrorism and is actively involved in efforts to fight BDS and other anti-Semitism. He also has represented the Democratic Party as trial counsel.“David Schoen, attorney for Roger Stone, will be talking about the Stone case as well as other interesting criminal clients,” says Judge Dodell. “He has had a very interesting career, to say the least.”You may listen to For the People live here www.kcaaradio.com You may listen to past episodes of For the People here http://podcasts.kcaastreaming.com/dodell/ You may listen to Judge Dodell’s celebrity interviews here https://judgeherbdodell.us/celebrity-interviews-from-for-the-people/ You may purchase a copy of From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way here https://www.amazon.com/Trench-Bench-Navigating-Finding-Spiritual/dp/1945949171 You may follow Judge Herb Dodell on www.judgeherbdodell.us , on Twitter on www.Twitter.com/JudgeHerbDodell and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JudgeHerb About Judge Herb Dodell:For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”About For the People:The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.# # #Publicity: Lainie Speiser, misslainie2@gmail.com

Judge Herb Dodell Speaks About Roger Stone's Case



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.