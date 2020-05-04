Blueprint Collaborates with Automation Anywhere to Deliver Intelligent RPA at Scale

The collaboration between Blueprint and Automation Anywhere will help joint customers to automate, scale and optimize end-to-end business processes rapidly to create significant enterprise-wide and bottom-line impact

Blueprint's integration with Automation Anywhere enables joint customers to scale RPA with the governance and control demanded by regulated organizations.

The integration between our two platforms enables customers to more easily align RPA with enterprise context to drive smarter, compliant process automation at scale.” — Dan Shimmerman, CEO of Blueprint

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blueprint Software Systems , a leading provider of digital process discovery and modeling solutions, today announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. By integrating Blueprint’s Enterprise Automation Suite with Automation Anywhere’s Enterprise RPA platform, this collaboration allows organizations to more easily scale robotic process automation (RPA) to enterprise complexity, but with the governance and control demanded by regulated organizations.Through this alliance, the two organizations have developed an integration between their platforms that will provide value-add functionality for clients across a wide array of industries and sectors, including financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Blueprint’s Enterprise Automation Suite facilitates improved collaboration between business and IT stakeholders, allowing complex end-to-end business processes to be easily co-created using one intuitive platform that everyone can understand. With full transparency, enterprises can easily model multi-level business processes that are aligned with the broader set of business processes, customer journeys, or business value streams, while layering in business rules, policies, controls, and regulations. This makes it easy to design and optimize opportunities for process automation within the larger context of businesses faster and more effectively. These optimized, aligned, and compliant processes can then be seamlessly fed into the Automation Anywhere RPA platform with the click of a button for quick and comprehensive development and deployment. The integration will also sync over any related contextual artifacts or regulations from Blueprint into Automation Anywhere, ensuring the RPA developer has all of the context they need to quickly and accurately develop the bot. This enables joint customers to scale their digital workforce to new levels across the enterprise and drive key transformational outcomes.“Blueprint is thrilled to be partnering with an RPA leader like Automation Anywhere,” explains Blueprint CEO Dan Shimmerman “Our leading technologies complement each other remarkably from process discovery and design to comprehensive and compliant deployment. This collaboration allows all stakeholders to design and optimize complex business processes that are identified as key automation opportunities before automating them with Automation Anywhere’s platform to achieve real ROI and deliver automation at enterprise scale.”This collaboration represents the next evolution in an optimized automation toolchain that facilitates end-to-end complex process design through to bot development and deployment. It is intended to solve many of the challenges that limit organizations from scaling automation initiatives , such as implementing centralized automation governance, accounting for regulatory and enterprise constraints, and reducing the amount of maintenance needed to keep bots running smoothly and effectively. It enables them to more easily implement and manage large-scale, transformational digital programs with the governance and control demanded within regulated industries.“This collaboration with Blueprint will help our joint customers to automate, scale and optimize end-to-end business processes rapidly to create significant enterprise-wide and bottom-line impact,” said Griffin Pickard, Director of Technology Alliance Program at Automation Anywhere. “Customers who deploy intelligent automation alleviate the manual, repetitive tasks, accelerating efficiency and allowing human workers to focus on strategic projects, increasing employee fulfillment and customer satisfaction.”

Integrating Automation Anywhere with Blueprint Enables RPA at Enterprise-Scale



