Song Laments The Destruction Of Forests

Krunchie Killeen in a Hole Krunchie Killeen taking a stroll by the side of the River Tolka White-bearded pensioner, Krunchie Killeen

A Song Lamenting the Destruction of Forests Picks Up An Ancient Theme

The strangers are felling our forests,deluding our land of her clothes” — Krunchie Killeen

DUBLIN 11, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krunchie Killeen has released a song called “Lament For Forests,” on Spotify and YouTube and the other streaming services.The song uses the air of “Cill Cais,” a song in the Irish language from the end of the 18th century regretting the felling of a forest at Killcash in County Tipperary after the death of one Lady Iveagh.The theme in Irish literature of lamenting the destruction of forests goes back to the 16th century, when Elizabethan forces felled extensive oak forests to provide timber to build the Elizabethan fleet. The Elizabethan wars also saw the slaughter of farm stock in the fields and the destruction of crops in order to suppress the Irish rebellion.The words of the Killcash song note the desolation of the land after the trees were cut, the disappearance of song birds and the loss of habitat of wild animals. These features Krunchie incorporates in his song, but omits reference to the particulars of the Killcash event: the details of the good lady and of Killcash itself. Instead, he generalises the theme: destruction of forests, collapse of the old order, exploitation of the native population and the hope for a better tomorrow. Thus generalised, the theme is as relevant today (in other parts of the world) as it was in Ireland of the 16th century.At his home studio (consisting of a desk with Personal Computer and software), Krunchie added virtual instruments to his score. Solo parts are given to the Electric Guitar, Violin and Harmonica, and accompaniment of Piano, Cello and Acoustic and Bass Guitar.The words of Krunchie’s song are:“The strangers are felling our forests,Denuding our land of her clothes,And leaving a desolate country,All peppered with rocks and bare stones.Our leaders have fled o'er the ocean;Our people are left in distress;All the sweet birds have stopped their sweet singing,And the animals have nowhere to rest."A fog has come over the landscape,And smut falls, like snow, from the sky.In the night-time, we hear foxes wailingAnd human babies cry.We pray for a better tomorrow,When everyone will live in peace,When the crops and the trees will recover,And all exploitation will cease.”A selection of photos of Krunchie can be viewed and downloaded from:His Spotify Channel can be found at: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4aa3QEjxzJMWnx8mZB1SFV His YouTube Channel can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/user/KrunchieKilleen/ Krunchie uses “Glossneen” as his record label. The range of recordings so far issued under the “Glosneen” label can be found here: https://Glossneen.blogspot.com/ Krunchie Killeen is a retired Civil Servant who lives in Glasnevin, Dublin, Ireland. He has been playing and singing with the ephemeral Invincibles (of Dublin) for about 17 years and would now be performing a weekly lunch-hour concert in Clareville Day Centre, were it not for the Corona virus.Krunchie’s biography can be viewed on: https://krunchiekilleen.blogspot.com/2020/02/krunchie-killeen.html Further information: Krunchie Killeen, +353 87 908 5149; krunchiekilleen@gmail.com

Lament For Forests



