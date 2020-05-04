Diva International Reinforces Commitment to Support Consumers and Communities During COVID-19 Crisis

Makers of the DivaCup continues to expand its social impact program, and offers an opportunity for consumers to get involved as well

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, ON, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diva International Inc., the maker of the DivaCup, is responding to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis by expanding its social impact programs to support individuals throughout North America.

“This is a unique situation, nothing like I’ve ever seen” says Carinne Chambers-Saini, Diva International CEO and founder of DivaCares. “We are focusing our social impact efforts to support both front line healthcare workers, as well as those who are facing barriers to accessing period care products.”

To date, Diva International is supporting consumers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic through:

financial donations to hospitals and healthcare workers in their home community of Kitchener-Waterloo,

a donation of DivaCups to I Support the Girls, an organization that collects and distributes essential items to assist individuals experiencing homelessness, impoverishment and distress, and,

a buy-one give-one campaign on shopdiva.com, the company’s new online shopping platform, that runs from May 4th – 8th

“We have been building our North American e-commerce site for several months now,” continues Chambers-Saini, “and we felt the most appropriate way to announce our presence in online retail was to reinforce our commitment to supporting those in need.” During the week of May 4th to 8th, for every DivaCup purchased on shopdiva.com in Canada and the United States, another cup will be donated to help someone in need.

“We have already surpassed our initial goal of donating 15,000 DivaCups this year and we are so excited to launch this online campaign and make an even bigger impact in our communities” adds Chambers-Saini. “Period poverty doesn’t stop during a crisis, and the reality is that accessing period care products can become more of a challenge as items are bought in bulk. This campaign is just another way that we feel we can rally our community and consumers together to make a difference.”

Since its start in 2003, Diva International has supported those in need with menstrual care products, financial gifts, in kind marketing support and advocacy. In 2019 we officially named the work we’ve been doing over the years as our DivaCares program. The program is committed to advancing the menstrual equity movement through key pillars of Education, Advocacy and Access.

About Diva International

Established in 2001, Diva’s founders, Francine Chambers and her daughter, Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a modern menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their product, DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its corporate social responsibility program, DivaCares. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacup.com.

