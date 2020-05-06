COVID19 INSPIRES DONATIONS, FUELS DELIVERY OF 50,000 FREE, READY-TO-EAT MEALS IN 50 DAYS TO ESSENTIAL WORKERS & FAMILIES

CENTRAL N.J.-BASED ChefLousArmy.org, PROVIDING READY-TO-EAT MEALS TO ESSENTIAL FRONT-LINE PERSONNEL, HOSPITALS, FIREHOUSES, POLICE STATIONS, EMS, NEEDY FAMILIES

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in the first few days of the United States’ COVID19 pandemic in March 2020, ChefLousArmy.org (CLA) is officially mobilized and now a significant operation. So significant, CLA and its army of food service partners , community non-profit alliances and volunteers have successfully achieved its #marchto50kmeals goal… donation-delivered 50,000 ready-to-eat, multi-course meals in 50 days to essential front-line personnel and families in need throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey.From first responders to hospital workers to grocery store personnel and families in need, ChefLousArmy.org has been and continues to prep, cook and deliver thousands of quality ready-to-eat meals and dining materials seven days a week.Advised founder, General Chef Lou Smith, “I own a restaurant and when the marketplace started taking a turn for the worse and social distancing was first becoming a reality, I realized, “We need to do something. We must help these thousands of people who are going to help us all through this. Let’s build an army and feed them! And that’s precisely what we did. And we’re just getting started.”• People and businesses can donate 1 – 100+ meals starting at just $5.00 per meal• Chef Lou’s Army fields and processes all meal donations 24x7 through its website, ChefLousArmy.org• General Chef Lou and the Army prep, cook, package and deliver a diverse menu of multi-course meals daily• The Army rolls its vehicles filled with FREE, ready-to-eat, multi-course meals to doorsteps of those essential personnel risking and supporting all of us and to those families who need it most• Chef Lou’s Army welcomes donation location requests and is in real-time, active contact with state, county and local governments and businesses of all types and sizes to ensure proper, prioritized distribution of meals• Chef Lou’s Army is a non-profit organization recognized by the IRSTo get involved or donate, please visit ChefLousArmy.org today.Find and follow Chef Lou’s Army on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.From meal donations to Army partners and volunteers to CLA apparel that makes each of us proud to serve each other: Chef Lou's Army is feeding our families and those that risk themselves to support each of us and our communities every single day. “It’s an incredible thing. I didn’t realize the void we would fill and all the people who just want to help each other. It makes me proud and Chef Lou’s Army is proud to thank those we feed.” said CLA founder, Chef Lou.



