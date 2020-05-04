Offensive Crayons Destroys Boredom by Giving Away Digital Coloring Book by Using Offer Code BOREDAF
Offensive Crayons continues to create fun and original products that help you kill the empty hours during COVID19 by boosting your artistic brain
“The Shi**est Coloring Book is an updated version that includes pages from our newest coloring books, Happy Little Dictators and Color Meme,” says Vaughn. “The code lasts as long as social distancing is around.”
There are 26 pages to color and no purchase necessary.
You may get yours here ps://www.offensivecrayons.com/product/digital-coloring-book/?mc_cid=4d2f4ed948&mc_eid=[UNIQID]
Offensive Crayons are also offering other fine products that are both super-functional and amusing, such as bearded facemasks https://www.offensivecrayons.com/product-category/face-masks/?mc_cid=4d2f4ed948&mc_eid=[UNIQID] and “Meh” mugs https://www.offensivecrayons.com/product/meh-mug-2/?mc_cid=4d2f4ed948&mc_eid=[UNIQID]
You may follow Offensive Crayons at www.OffensiveCrayons.com and on social media on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffensiveCrayons/ on Twitter at https://twitter.com/OffensiveCray and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/offensivecrayons/
You may follow Alice Vaughn on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RationalBlonde and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/rationalblonde/
About Offensive Crayons:
Aren't you tired of coloring with "blue" or "brown" or "burnt sienna?" Us, too.
So, we decided to create Offensive Crayons to things up. Gone are the safe colors like "goldenrod" or "red." Now we have "Travel Ban Brown" and "Privilege" (exclusively for our Caucasian backers).
About Alice Vaughn:
Vaughn is the (in)famous creator of Offensive Crayons, an adults-only box of crayons for the wildly artistic with a healthy sense of humor – with names like Boner Bill Blue, Miscarriage Maroon, and Privilege (White), the inappropriately- named crayons have been banned from Amazon for “insulting children and Caucasians”.
When she’s not gleefully exploiting the general public’s constant stream of PC outrage, Vaughn often finds herself accidentally going viral – for better or worse – like she did here, here, and here.
