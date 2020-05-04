Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Free Resources During COVID-19

Medical Affairs Professional Society

Free MAPS Membership, Access to Webinars and Other MAPS and Partner Resources Through June 30, 2020

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is pleased to provide a free membership trial for all non-members through the end of June 2020 to assist Medical Affairs professionals globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Understanding the need for additional resources and guidance during this time, this trial membership provides full access to all MAPS member resources.Available resources include: over 50 on-demand Webinars; standards and guidance documents and templates for launch excellence, medical strategic planning, and scientific communications platforms; access to past conference presentations; a career center with job opportunities; and access to discussion forums to share best practices and ask questions of our global Community. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR YOUR FREE MEMBERSHIP TO MAPS TODAY!In addition, many of our partner companies are making available great resources also free of charge during this time period. Partner resources include:SMi Source: a mobile-enabled, continuously updated and expanding multimedia education library that provides Google-type searchability with YouTube-like presentation of 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast category of science, disease, and therapeutic areas. It serves as the backbone for foundational and continuous training in many global clinical and global Medical Affairs organizations across the world.PwC: Maybe you've been exploring a new at-home fitness routine. But are you digitally fit? Find the answer and so much more via PwC's Digital Fitness tool. In addition to emerging digital trends and technologies content, the app includes relevant health and business insights, including implications for the workforce, and many more features.Amplity Health: Are you looking to improve your remote engagement skills? These top tips from our partners at Amplity Health will help you plan for, deliver and follow up on engaging and impactful remote 1:1 and group meetings with internal and external stakeholders.Kernel: What is a medical insight? And how can you create actionable actionable insights reports for stakeholders? Kernel has provided resources to help you explore these questions, including a reference guide to help MSLs and managers define medical insights, identify insights, write actionable and effective insights, and more.You may access all of these partner resources, as well as MAPS resources, by signing up for your free membership today. CLICK HERE to get started . There is no obligation to continue your membership after the trial period expires on June 30, 2020.MAPS CAREER CENTER:Companies may post an unlimited number of jobs, for free, through May 8 as we assist companies seeking to fulfill open positions, and connect candidates seeking new career opportunities. A weekly Careers newsletter is distributed to our membership and full distribution list with open positions. Once posted, jobs will be listed for 30 consecutive days for free (e.g. if you post on May 1, your listing will expire, unless renewed, on June 1). Post or View Jobs for free - Visit the MAPS Career Center today.About MAPSMAPS is a non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals with nearly 3,000 members from over 170 life sciences companies, as well as those who provide valuable support to Medical Affairs organizations. Its mission is to advance the Medical Affairs profession and increase its impact across the life sciences industry by:• Promoting excellence across Medical Affairs functions• Developing guidelines to support industry standards and best practices• Fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs position• Building capabilities and provide a platform that supports the practice of Medical AffairsRelated links:MAPS Membership Information: http://www.medicalaffairs.org/membership/



