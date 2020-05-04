Hufcor Invests in New Local Sales Office for State of Wisconsin

Hufcor Logo Kevin Schulz is the Wisconsin Sales Manager

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hufcor has been a Wisconsin based manufacturer for 120 years serving our state with pride and dedication. As a global leader in operable and glass partitions, we are able to provide employment opportunities for 250 workers in Janesville, WI.As the market continues to see growth for our products , Hufcor has invested in localized sales and service for your building & construction needs. We now offer dedicated support directly from the manufacturer. Our focus is to provide Architects, General Contractors and Building Owners unparalleled sales and service support.Hufcor Wisconsin Offers:• Sales Consultant Expertise for Architectural Design• AIA-CES Courses• Partition Studio™ for fast budget quotes and bid proposals• Wisconsin Manufactured Product• Serviceability of our products as well as competitor partitionsWe are excited to introduce you to Kevin Schulz, our new Sales Manager for the Wisconsin Office. Kevin has a degree in Architecture from UW Milwaukee and has multiple years of experience in our industry. Kevin has extensive knowledge of the Hufcor product line and has worked in both inside sales and as a Regional Sales Manager for our company.Kevin’s contact information:kschulz@hufcor.com608-346-8662 cell608-758-8259 officeHufcor, Inc. is a global company, headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin combining the strength of engineering and design to drive creative innovation in flexible space solutions. At Hufcor, we are focused on quality, durability, aesthetics, versatility, and acoustics of our movable wall systems. Founded in 1900, Hufcor has been leading the industry from opaque operable walls to the future of acoustical glass wall solutions. Our history for quality products and service continues to be the foundation for exceeding customer needs and creating the ability to manage space for improved and reusable environments. We strive to remain partners with all customers, offering peace of mind from design and construction to facility management services.

