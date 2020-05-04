Global Telehealth Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

Telehealth Market

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telehealth Market:

Executive Summary

Global Telehealth Market is valued approximately USD 321.14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.Telehealth involves the use of digital information and communication technologies as mobile devices, to access health-related services and solutions. . Further, two healthcare experts can share information of specific case of a patient over telephone ongoing with a robotic surgery between healthcare centers located at a different location on the globe. The Telehealth market is primarily driven owing to surging number of surgeries occurring among both the male and female population, rising number of chronic diseases, favorable government steps & initiatives towards telemedicine and rising rate of aging population. The rising number of chronic diseases fuels the rate of patient’s treatment and diagnosis that paves the way towards the development and growth of the telehealth market. For Instance: According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. Thus, this results in the development of a telehealth intervention which is positively influencing the development and growth of telehealth market. However, low success rate in minimizing outpatient attendance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Telehealth market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging number of surgeries along with favorable steps taken by governments towards providing telehealth solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising number of chronic diseases along with rising aging population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Telehealth market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Medvivo Group Ltd

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

Intouch Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Delivery:

Web Based

Cloud Based

On-Premise

By End-User:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Other End-Users

By Component:

Services

Software

Hardware

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Telehealth Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Telehealth Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Telehealth Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Telehealth Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Telehealth Market, by Material

Chapter 6. Global Telehealth Market, by Package Type

Chapter 7. Global Telehealth Market, by Application

Chapter 8. Global Telehealth Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

Continuous…

