Dr. David Samadi, prostate cancer expert, comments on drug found to slow advanced prostate cancer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David Samadi prostate cancer expert, comments on drug found to slow advanced prostate cancerAccording to a recent major clinical study, a drug used to treat breast and ovarian cancer shows promise in slowing progression of advanced prostate cancerMen with advanced prostate cancer may have one more option to choose from to help slow the progression of their disease, according to Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and urologic oncology at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island. Olaparib, a medication already approved to treat breast and ovarian cancers, has been found to be more effective than standard hormone treatments halting prostate cancer in its tracks. These findings are from the PROfound trial and have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.“This is excellent news for all men at risk for prostate cancer,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi. “We know this drug has helped lengthen the lifespan of numerous women with breast or ovarian cancers. I’m encouraged and excited to see men with advanced prostate cancer can now benefit from these same gains.”Olaparib, taken as a pill, works by inhibiting a protein called PARP which helps repair damaged DNA. Cancer cells are sometimes shaped by genetic mutations that rely on PARP to keep protect their DNA in order to keep growing. This drug works by blocking the activity of the PARP protein by zeroing in on cells with these DNA mutations. This results in cancer cell death putting the brakes on prostate cancer progression.For the study, 387 men with advanced prostate cancer, were randomly selected to either olaparib or drugs used in standard hormone therapy treatment. Men receiving olaparib had a slowed progression of their disease by 5.8 months compared to 3.5 months of men using conventional hormone treatment.“Cutting off cancer’s power to evolve is a game changer,” stated Dr. Samadi. “Olaparib is on the brink of becoming approved in the U.S. as the first genetically targeted treatment for prostate cancer.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

