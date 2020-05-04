Keeping Food Safety Top of Mind During a Crisis

By Gwen Lee, Senior Manager, Food Safety Programs, FMI

In today’s circumstances, reinforcing critical concepts of food safety, as well as worker health, are more important than ever. There are several lessons from SafeMark® Food Handler Training that provide key concepts for your staff to understand to protect the health and safety of your customers.

SafeMark® is the comprehensive food safety training and certification program created BY retailers, FOR retailers. This program was developed by leading retail food safety experts, scientists and educators, with decades of experience in training retail food handlers and managers.

Whether onboarding or re-training your team, FMI can help your organization master the following concepts:

Handwashing Glove Use Personal Hygiene Staying Home When Sick

Along with these concepts, an employee will understand the following after completing the SafeMark® Food Handler training program.

How to properly handle food.

How to minimize the risk of food contamination and foodborne illness.

The principles of cleaning and sanitation, and how to apply these values in your operations.

To learn more about how SafeMark® can protect the health and safety of your customers and employees, please visit https://www.fmi.org/safemark.

Visit SafeMark®