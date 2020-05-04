Linksys and Tanaza announce expanded technology partnership to accelerate Cloud Management and Services in Access Points

Tanaza - Linksys partnership Tanaza - Linksys partnership Tanaza_logo

Tanaza, a Milan-based WiFi cloud management software company, today announces an expanded partnership with a leader in networking technology Linksys.

MILAN, ITALY, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanaza , a Milan-based WiFi cloud management software company, today announces an expanded partnership with a leader in networking technology Linksys , the connected home and business division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK:6088) entity. Linksys and Tanaza are partnering to enhance the capabilities and benefits customers realize from the Linksys Cloud Manager by integrating technologies from both companies. The collaboration between Linksys and Tanaza resulted in the August 2018 launch of the Linksys Cloud Manager, combining enterprise-grade hardware and technical support from Linksys with Tanaza’s powerful cloud management software bundled with no license fees for 5 years. The companies have evolved the software platform several times since the initial launch to deliver additional benefits, making the Linksys Cloud Manager a superior value proposition for MSPs and network administrators.In 2020, both companies are embarking on a deeper integration to enhance customer experience even further. The new agreement leverages more Tanaza technologies integrated on Linksys hardware platforms and fosters unparalleled development collaboration, acceleration and optimization to create the ultimate cloud platform for business users.“With this deeper integration and collaboration, we will be able to take our Linksys Business Solutions to the next level. We’re eager to deliver a cloud experience that is fast and easy to use, yet powerful enough for sophisticated network administrators. When combined with enterprise-grade hardware and dedicated technical support that business customers can rely on, we’re confident that we will provide tremendous value to the market today and for years to come.”- John Minasyan, Director of Product Management, Commercial Products“Designed from the ground-up, it perfectly matches the requirements of modern cloud-based contexts, where responsiveness, real-time manageability, scalability, and seamless integration with the cloud infrastructure are paramount. Being able to provide all of this within the high-quality Linksys hardware that is widely available in most countries and Linksys’ award-winning customer service is simply fantastic. We have already started working on an extensive roadmap of enterprise-grade features to release over the next months While the current COVID-19 pandemic will have an impact on the near-term, I still see a bright future for this partnership.”- Sebastiano Bertani, CEO and Founder of TanazaThe partnership will enable both companies to drive innovation to provide Managed Service Providers and business customers with a Cloud Management platform of unparalleled performance, features and services coupled with highly reliable enterprise-grade hardware and technical support.About TanazaTanaza is a comprehensive and flexible cloud platform to operate WiFi networks. It is based on TanazaOS , a powerful Linux-based Operating System compatible with multiple hardware devices. Tanaza creates value for its partners and users by allowing unprecedented efficiency in network management.Tanaza leverages the software and hardware disaggregation paradigm, allowing users to upgrade any devices from any vendor with TanazaOS. Its mission is to democratize WiFi networks by providing software for affordable, top-notch, cloud controllable WiFi connectivity. Tanaza envisions a world where WiFi is democratic: affordable, ubiquitous, and accessible.For more info, please visit www.tanaza.com About Belkin InternationalIn 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, Phyn) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories (“Connected Things” – Belkin brand) and the smart home (“Connected Home” – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.For more info, please visit www.linksys.com



