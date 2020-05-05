Cable Matters Launches Its First All-In-One Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB-C® Docking Station

Cable Matters Cable Matters Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB-C® Docking Station Cable Matters Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB-C® Docking Station

New docking station seamlessly switches between Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C modes

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cable Matters , an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, today launched a new all-in-one Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB-Cdocking station, solving a costly compatibility problem in the docking station market. The new Cable Matters Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station with Dual 4K DisplayPort™ & 60W Power Delivery takes advantage of a dedicated chipset to seamlessly switch between full Thunderbolt 3 mode and USB-C mode depending on the capability of the host device.Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C share the same plug form factor but are very different technologies. Thunderbolt 3 boasts 40Gbps of high-speed bandwidth — up to four times as much bandwidth as USB-C only. Until now, Thunderbolt 3 docking stations were only compatible with laptops with Thunderbolt 3. Consumers searching for an all-in-one solution for multiple devices either compromised with a slower device or purchased two docking stations.Taking advantage of the Intel Titan Ridge chipset, the docking station detects if the connected host supports Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C only, and automatically switches its operation mode to accommodate either connection. This solution allows consumers to use the docking station with a high-performance laptop with Thunderbolt 3 ports, and their USB-C devices.The docking station features two DisplayPort ports for connecting external monitors, two USB-C ports for connecting smartphones and USB-C devices, three USB-A ports for connecting flash drives, mice, and other peripherals, a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting headphones or a headset, and a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port for 1Gbps wired network access. One USB-A and the two USB-C ports support speeds of up to 10Gbps, while previous Thunderbolt 3 docking stations were limited to 5Gbps USB ports. The host USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 connector features Power Delivery support, which can charge the host device with up to 60W of power.Docking station features include:• Thunderbolt 3 Mode: 40Gbps bandwidth, supporting up to one 5K@60Hz display or dual 4K@60 displays• USB-C Mode (Windows/Linux): 10Gbps bandwidth, supporting up to one 4K@30Hz display or dual 1080p@60Hz displays• USB-C Mode (Mac): 10Gbps bandwidth, supporting up to one 4K@30Hz display• Docking Station Ports: 2x DisplayPort, 2x USB-C, 3x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm audio, 1x Gigabit Ethernet• Power Delivery: Power Delivery up to 60WThe Cable Matters Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station with Dual 4K DisplayPort & 60W Power Delivery is now available for purchase at CableMatters.com About Cable MattersCable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. We offer first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.Cable Mattersis a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



