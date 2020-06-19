Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Oregon to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Dedicated Approach for Better Compensation

"We are urging a Navy Veteran in Oregon who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PORTLAND , OREGON, USA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran in Oregon who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Because of the Coronavirus we fear that many Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma were initially diagnosed with pneumonia and or COVID-19. As a result, many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma were treated for something they did not have-and valuable time was lost. We are especially eager to assist a family who’s loved one may be too sick to call on their own. It would be an honor.

"The reason we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because all they do is help Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide, they have exclusively been doing this type of work for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for their clients. Because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma will never get compensated. If you have a confirmed diagnosis of mesothelioma, please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst. Erik has a very dedicated approach to ensure his clients receive the best possible compensation results. If you call Erik Karst-you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Corvallis or anywhere in Oregon. https://Oregon.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon: https://www.ohsu.edu/knight-cancer-institute.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



