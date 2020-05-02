Hoyer Statement on the White House Blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci from Testifying Before the House

“It is unacceptable that the White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before the House Appropriations Committee while allowing him to testify before the Senate. Though the White House is claiming that it is counter-productive for Members to hear from a key member of the Administration’s coronavirus task force at this time, that could not be further from the truth and it is clear the President is playing partisan games. The Congress is appropriating extraordinary sums to combat the coronavirus pandemic and provide relief to Americans, and given the scope of this crisis, it is clear that we will need to continue to provide more resources. “With over one million infections and over 60,000 deaths, it is critical that the House hear from Dr. Fauci, who is one of the most trusted and respected public health officials in the world. Congress has benefited from his immense experience leading our nation’s efforts to combat diseases for decades, and Members ought to hear from him now, so that we can follow the science and get our economy safely moving again as quickly as possible. I urge House Republicans, who say they want to come back to Washington and have committees meet, to urge President Trump to reconsider and allow Dr. Fauci to testify before the House.”