BHERC “OPERATION LOVE” HOLDS DRIVE FOR ESSENTIAL HYGIENE ITEMS FOR UNION RESCUE

BHERC Volunteer Receives Donation Carside From Donor

BHERC continues support during massive expanded need for services to homeless due to COVID-19 pandemic with drive for essential hygiene items for Union Rescue

We have so much to do that requires focused efforts to address the impact that COVID-19 has and will continue to have on our community. It has shined a light on how we have to help our homeless.” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly-President BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announced today its second drive to enlist Angelenos to come together in an effort to provide vital personal items for the homeless residents of the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles, California. This Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 BHERC “Operation Love” will collect donations of essential hygiene products. Volunteers will be on hand from 1:00PM to 4:00PM to receive packaged products Carside at 1253 Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, California.

The COVID - 19 pandemic has decimated our food pantries and organizations that provide services to the homeless and underserved Angelenos. BHERC “Operation Love” is committed to continue to support and broaden its campaign to enlist the support of others. As a result, this drive is set to collect personal hygiene essentials for residents at the Union Rescue Mission Los Angeles such as donations of deodorant, soap, toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, face masks, lotion and hand sanitizer. “We have so much work to do and it will require a focused effort to address the impact that COVID-19 is having and will continue to have on our community. Not to mention the current crisis we see around homelessness, unemployment and more. This pandemic has shined a spotlight on just how much work we have to do to help our homeless Angelenos ” This outreach to the underserved and often forgotten continues to broaden “Operation Love” a campaign that provides love and practical support that has also provided services to more than 500 seniors in Los Angeles over the past three weeks. “

BHERC “Operation Love” volunteers reached out to homeless on two other occasions prior to this drive. Sunday, April 26th they met and loaded two vans full of essential hygiene packets, water and lunches bound for three destinations where homeless Angelenos camp. Those that have not been sheltered during the pandemic and in need of basic supplies. Each packet contained gloves, hand sanitizer, toothbrush, toothpaste, face masks, lip chap and snacks. “Now more than ever we need to practice more love, kindness and appreciation,” stated Sandra Evers-Manly President of BHERC. “That’s why we started Operation Love.” Volunteers worked from 10am to 5:00pm distributing 500 packets and lunches. Covering three different locations on a day with a temperature in the mid-nineties, they kept very positive spirit as they served men and women of all ages. The packets for the homeless are prepared and delivered using City/State and CDC guidelines by a host of volunteers including the National Black Nurses Association. Contributors to the packets include the Barbershop Health Outreach Program Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio. On Sunday, April 29th, BHERC “Operation Love” Collected 3841 rolls of toilet paper and $15,000.00 for the Union Rescue Mission.

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

For more information about BHERC email bherc@bherc.org or call 310.284.3170 or 213

400.3489. #BHERCOperationLove І #Strongertogether

###



