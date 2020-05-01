Extension of Consultation Cycles Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund

Publication Date:

May 1, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

To better respond to the unprecedented demand from the membership for financing and crisis support in response to the covid-19 pandemic, there is a temporary postponement of staff’s work on Article IV consultations and mandatory Financial Stability Assessments. To ensure the postponement has no adverse impact of members’ compliance with their obligations, the deadlines for upcoming Article IV consultations and for discussions with currency unions have been extended by 6 months. This paper provides additional background on these temporary arrangements.