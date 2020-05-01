Extension of Consultation Cycles Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Author/Editor:
Publication Date:
May 1, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
To better respond to the unprecedented demand from the membership for financing and crisis support in response to the covid-19 pandemic, there is a temporary postponement of staff’s work on Article IV consultations and mandatory Financial Stability Assessments. To ensure the postponement has no adverse impact of members’ compliance with their obligations, the deadlines for upcoming Article IV consultations and for discussions with currency unions have been extended by 6 months. This paper provides additional background on these temporary arrangements.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 20/027
English
Publication Date:
May 1, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513542829/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2020027
Format:
Paper
Pages:
9
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.