Legendary Electric Violinist & Vocalist L. SHANKAR Debuts New Single & Video From His Star-Studded New Album

L. Shankar - Chepleeri Dream L. Shankar - In My Heart Cleopatra Records

Album features guest appearances by Korn’s Jonathan Davis, world renowned vedic chanter P.N. Sivarama Krishnan, Tony Levin, Chester Thompson, and others

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakshminarayana Shankar, professionally known as L. Shankar, is widely considered a living legend, a pioneer, and a musical genius who has collaborated with giants such as Frank Zappa, Peter Gabriel, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and many, many more. His solo albums have always drawn not only enormous interest from fans and critics alike but also showcase the collaborative spirit that is integral to Shankar’s art. Musicians, singers, visionaries, both known and obscure, have all come to pay tribute to this uniquely talented musician and perhaps even find new inspiration for themselves by performing on his recordings. That tradition continues on Shankar’s new single “In My Heart,” which features the talents of groundbreaking artist Jonathan Davis, lead singer of alt-metal icons Korn, as well as Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins, Fishbone’s Norwood Fisher, Scott Page renowned saxophonist from Supertramp and Pink Floyd and others. The song’s meditative pace sets the perfect vibe for Shankar’s mantra-like lyrics and melody while an ethereal musical bed transports the listener on a spiritual journey.A gorgeously animated music video captures the song’s essence perfectly and can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/i1U_SJ4HNVY Stream the single: https://orcd.co/l-shankar-in-my-heart This is the first single from Shankar's newest full-length album Chepleeri Dream that also features guest performances from King Crimson’s Tony Levin, Chester Thompson (Phil Collins / Genesis / Frank Zappa), Dileep Palakkad, and more! Shankar shares this about the album, “I was so inspired to work on this album and to have many great musicians involved with this project. The songs reflect upon my experience living at Chepleeri Temple in Kerala when there was a major disaster, floods which destroyed Kerala and I had to over come all the obstacles to get this project finished. It was truly a challenge and I love challenges. It gives me strength.”“My friend Shankar is an exceptional musician, and it’s been a pleasure to work with him both on his own music and Peter Gabriel’s.” - Tony Levin“Working with L. Shankar on this project has been a great experience. His compositions are very enjoyable to play and his arrangements are always very interesting. I am very grateful and humbled to be part of this.” - Chester ThompsonThe album is set for release on July 31 and will be available on both CD and limited edition red vinyl courtesy of Cleopatra Records, Inc.Track List:1. In My Heart2. Faith3. Spreading All Over4. Can't Wait5. Chepleeri Dream6. Suppose7. Knowing You8. Ocean Waves9. New World10. Patience11. EmotionsTo purchase the album: https://orcd.co/l-shankar-chepleeri-dream For more info: lshankar.comPress inquiries:Glass Onyon PRBilly JamesPH: 828-350-8158glassonyonpr@gmail.comCLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703Los Angeles CA 90025Facebook @CleopatrarecordsInstagram @cleopatrarecordsTwitter @cleopatrarecordYoutube @CleopatrarecordsSoundcloud @cleopatra-recsDailymotion @CleopatrarecordsVimeo @cleopatrarecordsSpotify @cleopatra_recsLinkedin @cleopatra-records



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.