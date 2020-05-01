Hoyer Statement on Jewish American Heritage Month

“As we celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month throughout May, let us pay tribute to the millions of Jewish Americans who worked hard to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous America since our nation’s earliest days. Jewish Americans have contributed mightily to this country in science, the arts, government service, education and athletics, business, and much more. Thousands of Jewish soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines continue to put their lives in harm’s way to defend our nation in the Armed Services, honoring the sacrifices of the thousands of Jewish servicemembers throughout our history who gave their last full measure of devotion to our flag. We pay tribute to them and to the communities across our country whose loyalty to our nation must never be questioned and whose fight against the vicious evil of anti-Semitism is our fight together as Americans. “Just as we stand with our ally Israel, we stand firmly with our fellow Americans from Jewish communities in every state and territory in rejecting hate and celebrating the values we share. Among those values is the ancient Jewish teaching of Tikkun Olam – repairing the world – work to which we strive now more than ever before as we confront a global pandemic. Together, we will overcome this challenge. Together, inspired by Jewish history and heritage, we will work to repair our world in all the ways it is imperfect.”