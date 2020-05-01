Sagacious IP Organizes the largest Virtual IP Conference on the Occasion of World IP Day 2020

Sagacious IP Organizes the largest Virtual IP Conference titled ‘How MSMEs Can Innovate and Lead India Into A Green Future’ on the Occasion of World IP Day 2020

GURUGRAM, INDIA, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, a global intellectual property solutions provider firm, with support from Ministry of MSME - Govt. of India, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and in partnership with YourStory, European Business Technology Centre (EBTC), Taxmantra and Unicorn India Ventures organized a virtual conference titled ‘How MSMEs Can Innovate and Lead India Into A Green Future’, on April 28, 2020, from 2 PM - 6 PM (IST), to mark the occasion of World IP Day 2020.

The virtual conference attracted an audience of close to 400 participants. The participants included government representatives, IP teams of large corporations, Green Tech innovators, owners of many MSMEs, startup founders amongst others.

The four-hour conference provided an overview on the importance of leveraging innovation for evolution of green technologies and highlighted the gaps and barriers that need to be addressed in the sector.

The conference was divided in to four sessions. The first session saw addresses from Ms. Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Joint Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME and Dr. H. Purushotham, Chairman & MD, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), who touched upon the role of IP for MSMEs and on details of government incentives and support schemes for green tech innovators in India and globally. This was followed by a brief address by Mr Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP who launched the Green 100 IP Index, which was talked about in detail by the author, Mr Nitin Sharma, Manager, Engineering Searching, Sagacious IP. The report is under finalization and will be available for public distribution shortly.

The second session started with an address by Mr. Joel Fernandes, Europe, Business Support to the EU-India Policy Dialogues, who talked about India-EU policy dialogue for Green Future and opportunities it creates for Indian businesses. We then had Mr. Vivek Singh, Head – IP Drafting Filing & Prosecution, Sagacious IP, who touched upon various IPR related incentives and schemes available for green tech startups. We then also had Mr. Alok Patnia, Managing Partner & Founder, Taxmantra who spoke about various tax incentives for R&D and IP spent.

In the third session, corporate IP leaders from organizations like General Electric, BitChem and Ather presented their perspective on innovating and building products that will ensure a green future in the years to come.

The fourth session of the conference featured a keynote by Ms. Deepti Nair, Editor at Large, YourStory and was followed by a Startup Pitch Session wherein 5 green technology startups shortlisted from the 58 applications received through online nomination process, presented their startup pitch to the industry leaders and investors. The startups included Aryav Ecofriendly Resources LLP, working on solving the water challenge; Hydrogreens Agri, working on solving the fodder challenge for daily farmers; SID07 Designs, working on multiple innovations including a new mask comfortable for prolonged wearing by medical staff; Ishitva Robotics System, working on AI/ ML based solid waste segregation; and Inoviea Ventures Private Limited working on an efficient solar panels cleaning technology. The startups caught the eyes of investors and industry leaders. The session was concluded after a very interesting talk by Mr. Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn Ventures, who highlighted the perspective of investors when they evaluate a startup.

The event saw active participation from all attendees, and we received more than 250 questions form participants during this four-hour session. People also participated in huge numbers (~68% participation) in the quiz that was conducted in between the sessions. 5 Attendees who were most attentive won Amazon gift vouchers.

Tarun K Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, was very excited on this large-scale successful event and said, “The WIPO has chosen a great subject this year as Green Future is not a choice but a necessity now. We realize that India has a big role to play in Green Future for the world and that is why, we organized this event on World IP Day 2020. During this event, our focus was on educating the SMEs on importance of having processes to manage their innovations and leverage them for global growth and contribution.

The event also received praises from Dr. H. Purushotham, Chairman & MD, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), who said, “I congratulate Sagacious IP for organizing this virtual conference on Green Technologies and the role of Indian MSMEs in it, on this occasion of World IP Day. MSMEs are the best vehicles to bring innovation to the marketplace. Use of IP not only positively impacts the economy, but also helps creates jobs, improves quality of life and GDP,” said.

Ms. Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Joint Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India, was also very appreciative of the scale and active participation during the event and added “The importance of Green Technologies in India is vital and MSMEs will play a key role on implementing them. The Ministry of MSME is dedicated to providing all the support to MSMEs in terms of funding, consultation and other resources to succeed.”

Adding a forward-looking statement, Mr Vivek Singh, Head – IP Drafting Filing & Prosecution, Sagacious IP said, “May be sooner or later we will come out of COVID-19 crisis, but it must be remembered that another catastrophic crisis is waiting for us and that is climate change. The only remedy which can save us from the terrible impacts of climate change is green innovation. On this day we all should come forward and pledge to support green innovations and companies working on developing such solutions".

The success of the event can be adjudged by the number of responses received within minutes of concluding the virtual conference. Sagacious IP remains committed to organizing more such knowledgeable and useful events for MSMEs in India.

