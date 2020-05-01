Connecting stakeholders from organizations, industry, and governments having interest in hydrogen aviation is our mission.” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy, a leading hydrogen & fuel cell services provider, announces the launch of International Hydrogen Aviation Association (IHAA) website (https://www.ihydrogenaa.com/). IHAA’s formation initiative was led by Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO of Hy-Hybrid Energy, who felt its necessity to advocate the use of hydrogen in aviation.

IHAA represents the leading companies and organizations who are engaged in the development, innovation, advancement and support of hydrogen use in the aviation sector. IHAA aims to bring together world's specialized aviation companies, drone manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, aircraft operators, aviation ground support equipment suppliers, aviation onboard energy suppliers, aviation consultants and government organizations engaged in hydrogen aviation business.

“Connecting stakeholders from organizations, industry, and governments having interest in hydrogen aviation is our mission. IHAA platform will offer regular updates, promote technical advancements and represent members’ interest in hydrogen aviation at national and international level.” said Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founding President of IHAA, CEO & Founder of Hy-Hybrid Energy.

“Hydrogen is ready for aviation to make our skies cleaner; our collective efforts will make this happen!” said Ferenc Kovacs, Vice President of IHAA, CEO of GOLDI Mobility.

IHAA is still growing and encourage all organizations engaged in hydrogen aviation business to support the association in its mission. IHAA’s current supporting members are: Goldi Mobility Kft, Hy-Hybrid Energy, SKYCORP, HyPoint Inc, AeroDelft, ZeroAvia and HES Energy Systems.

Hy-Hybrid Energy is organizing the first International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020), under the theme “discussing hydrogen in air”, later this year. The conference will focus on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The IHAC 2020 is the first event to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland. The event is an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation.

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, we are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology.



