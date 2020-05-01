Prized Porcelain From Ancient China Brought Back to Life

BEIJING, CHINA, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jingjiang Palace is a national key cultural relic protection in Guangxi province, south-west of China. As the best-preserved prince palace of the Ming Dynasty, the Jingjiang Palace was built in 14th century in the city of Guilin. It is well known for an extensive collection of cultural relics said to rival that of the Palace Museum in central Beijing.

“Gold Edge Mirror Black Glazed” jianzhan is a gold-edged and jet-black variety of Chinese teaware. Jianzhan is popular during Ming dynasty and will be brought back to life by the Jingjiang Palace Museum.

A traditional teaware master, Zhang Zhengpeng has been commissioned to reproduce Jianzhan. Zhang Zhengpeng learned traditional techniques of making Jianzhan from his grandfather as a child.The Emperor Huizong of Song dynasty, who has good taste of art, mentioned in his book Treatise on Tea, “The most precious colour of the tea cup is pure black”. This black shade is combined with a gold-coloured glaze, demanding a highly complicated and arduous firing process. Contending tea with black-glazed Jianzhan has been prevailing for hundreds of years in China.

Most western antique collectors are familiar with Ming dynasty vases, but few of them know that Jianzhan stands for the graceful taste of Chinese imperial dynasties. The origin of Jianzhan can be tracked to the latter stages of the Tang Dynasty (618 to 906 AD). Japanese Buddhist monks on pilgrimage to China brought Jianzhan back to Japan. Since then, using Jianzhan to cook tea has become a fixture of Japanese tea ceremony.

This art form is known for a glaze that produces attractive and practical properties. The thickness of cup not only conveys a unique elegance but also works to retain heat better. Properties of the iron glaze have a special effect on taste. Many tea aficionados claim that it is unfair to judge a tea served in a jianzhan cup because it will taste so much better than in a standard cup.

The specially commissioned pieces will be limited to 200 and released for sale on China Telecom’s e-commerce platform Hongdoujiao on International Museum Day, May 18.



