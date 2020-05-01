Unit Trust of Samoa (UTOS) declares Interim Dividend for Unitholders

SAMOA, May 1 - May 1st 2020: The Unit Trust of Samoa is pleased to announce an interim dividend distribution of .04 sene per unit for its Unitholders.

This is the first time in the Trust’s history that an interim dividend has been paid out to its Unitholders with UTOS CEO Tevaga Viane Tagiilima stating that “the relatively strong performance of the Unit Trust to date has provided the opportunity for the unit Trust of Samoa during these uncertain times to support its unitholders financially while we face the COVID-19 crisis”

The Unit Balance as at 31st December 2019 is the basis for the calculation of this dividend and the Unitholder’s account must still be active as at 30th April 2020 in order to receive this benefit. That is, any accounts closed within January to April 2020 will not be entitled.

The interim dividend is based on the financial performance of the Trust for the first half of the financial year 2019/2020, with a total payout of $2.90 Million tala to be made to its unitholders.

The interim dividend was declared during the UTOS (Management) Limited Board Meeting on the 29th of April 2020. Active Unitholders who are eligible for this payout will be able to access their dividends on the 4th of May 2020.

The Unitholders will be given a one month period to access these dividends, thereafter; automatic reinvestment will take place as we near the end of financial whereby a final dividend is also anticipated.

On behalf of the Trustee, The Chairman and the Board of Directors, the Management and Staff of UTOS (Management) Limited wishes Samoa well during these trying times and appreciates the continuous support from our Unitholders.

For more information regarding this interim dividend please contact UTOS on 26949/29916 or visit our website www.utos.ws

