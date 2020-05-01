Boardwalk Brands Presents “Instapreneur InstaSell" Event Online

Lindsey Brooks CEO and Founder of Boardwalk Holdings Corp Co-Founder John Cremeans of “Instapreneur InstaSell" Peter Mendham the billion dollar pitchman

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boardwalk Brands Presents “Instapreneur InstaSell Event on line May 1st thru the 3rd. The event will include world renown speakers, business leaders and industry experts. The event gives the opportunity to sell your product direct to the consumer.According to Lindsey Brooks CEO Boardwalk Brand Inc, organizer and producer of the event "Instapreneur InstaSell” states, “The all new InstaSell event is like Who Wants to be a Millionaire meets the Apprentice meets Home Shopping Network with a live twist on Facebook, The home audience has a seat at the panel.”"The only person's opinion that matters in the product world is the consumer; if they like the pitch they buy it ! " says LIndsey Brooks co founder of Instapreneur It is the first of its kind an Interactive live sales event for founders- product makers / inventors / pitch people will square off in a series of live sales demonstrations that include audience participation virtually; access to well known founders; billionaires; retail buyers; and experts culminating in a live selling event where they will sell their products to 100s of thousands of American homes nationwide !Consumers will be able to feedback; buy and contribute to the panel and judging.The esteemed panel will have super powers to :-Pitch pep talk-Phone an industry friend to help to participant-Secret strategy power like share their audience to make sales for the pitch person; to buy now or buy out to move them to the pitch gauntlet-or they can co-pitch or pitch in place of the pitchpersonThe contestant:Can phone a friendAsk for a buy outOr ask the audience buy nowBut the only way to win is to sell out some how and get the panel to all hit their Golden buy now button!!Tune in this weekend May 1-3 2020Where can you buy instantly the coolest new products and see the founders who made them and billionaire business people show in real time how to make the sale!For the most dynamic live virtual sales event for product owners, inventors, makers and business people. Born out of the Co- founder of Instapreneur Lindsey Brooks proven methods of Commercialization an interactive television online shopping exhibition is Born!Consumers will be watching ! Retailers will be watching it's up to the pitch people to make the best pitch and sell out !It was created to help support American innovation and bring the eyeballs to inventors and product owners who normally wouldn't have access!Cofounder John Cremeans of “Instapreneur InstaSell" says “it is an interactive broadcast event it was viewed last time by 10000 people on 5 continents; it truly captures the "age of the founder" and putting true entrepreneurship to the test! In one InstaSell event pitch person will have access to a virtual audience of buyers to buy the item on the spot; retailers, buyers, reps, licensing agent, joint venture partners and the world! Entrepreneurship is alive and well and prospering in the virtual world”Charles Vest, contributor and host of the event says : “It teaches consumers and entrepreneurs three valuable things:”1.The pitch is king; adjusting as you learn whoYour customer is the most crucial of selling a product2.Sales from consumers is the most important thing in creating a product3.lastly the connections you have are vital; the experience from mentors is key and that the playing field is level because business is not stopped by :Level of financial abilityBordersPersonal boundariesWealth and privelegeAnd everyone can play this game !"On the judging panel the pitchperson will benefit from 10 industry leaders from multichannel sectors of distribution and sales - judges are like hybrid mentors coaches and critics so it gets interesting! But they can't just talk- they have to demonstrate!Peter Mendham " the billion dollar pitchman states, For a Pitch-person ! It truly is away to take your idea to the masses without middle men and gleen from the experience of seasoned founders, billionaires and business experts that have been successful!"Unlike shark tank and the profit that depends on the deep pockets of investors and business gurus InstaSell utilizes the evergreen experience and knowledge of successful founders to help sell, alter or adjust the course of a startups trajectory in real time using tried and true business sense and secrets and puts those strategies to the test in front or a live audience of consumers !It also helps a product startup learn other important strategies like the difference between selling to licensing agents; consumers; vcs; angels; retail and so much more ! The unique format allows the entire business process to play our rapidly before the eyes of consumers immediately in a " win lose or draw " type method!How the game is played :Well it's like Who wants to be a millionaire crossed with the apprentice and the home Shopping networkThrough a series of live sale events that have a teaching; selling and of course comedy component they are shown the art of the pitch and made to actively test what they are being shown by our team of elite founders that act as coaches and judges for the event!When an InstaSell event is activated during the event the listing goes live on MyInstaSell.com a timer is set and sales come in based on consumer perception and interest in the pitch; there can be " drop sales" " online Bally's" and " limited offers "That are triggered by live measurable acceptance of consumers! These sales are elite and have a sense of urgency and then disappear!Pitch people are judged by how many sales they make in the live format and the number of buy now buzzers they get from the judges !The coolest part is once every round a judge Can Enact a superpower - that can affect the sales of the product instantly some examples of this are :"Buy now” the goal is the most buy nows from the judges and audience each round"Buy out" if you get this you can chose to continue playing or take the buy out which means you go with that Judge and make a deal"Sellout" judge buys personally all 25 pieces they have to sell -"Pitch talk "you get a quick on the side pep talk with the judge to adjust the pitch and continue 30 seconds"Call in a favor"- you get a 1 minute break for the judge to call in a favor for you to enhance your ability to sell the product or maybe sell all your inventory on the spot"Let me handle this"- the judge will stand up and sell for you"Wildcard" whatever the judge would do in that situation the secret gold strategy moments in businessThe most amazing part the audience can play In two ways by buying and supporting the business owners and by being part of the virtual panel using the hashtag #InstaSell and then their super power of choice:BuyoutSelloutBuy nowEtcand posting it on Facebook live; zoom chat; linked in; twitter or tiktok and those will be read by the social media team so in theory the marketing director from hasbro could be watching post this and we Get in touch zoom in and boom the deal is made for the contestant !So you never know who is watching and what can happen !Schedule May 1-3 2020 pacific timeFriday Starts at 6:00 pm pacific standard time runs till 9pm - tune in for a Keynote fromBrian Smith founder of UGGAlec stern co founder constant contactJohn Cremeans America's Pitchman and Co Founder Instapreneur : InstaSell one of the firstLive shopping hosts !9am- 5 pm on Saturday May 2 PSTHear from all of our business experts and check out the newest products made by American Inventors !Let The pitch games begin: watch our pitch people go through a series of 4 live sales events through out the day and watch for the legendary InstaSell event to drop - you never know when it will happen or disappear !Enjoy keynotes, contributions and so much more -Dr Greg Reid- Millionaire mentor and famous authorDr Terry Warren -Press agent for the Whitehouse and the JacksonsBrian Smith - Founder of UGG boots and co-founder Lash LiveBob and Darren Toddfield DRTV retail placement reps father of the paid retail placement as seen on tv shelf -Alec Stern co founder of Constant contact and America's start up expertPeter Mendham Peter Mendham the Billion dollar pitchmanCarlos Siqueria - chief disruptor and business coachJim Debetta - Retail Representative and founder of retail mastermindJason Gonazales - Sourcing and design Expert Boardwalk BrandJerry Chafetz- investment banker former board member LVMHForbes Riley - HsN host and founder of spin gymHowie Busch - Founder of Dude robeMichael Weinstein- Creator of Shittens and DRTV MogulNancy Dietuch - DRTV guru and mother of the CBD industryJim Debetta - Retail guru and representative9-3 on Sunday PSTWatch from 9-12 am on Sunday Catch the judges and coaches in the act helping entrepreneurs be ready for the pitch guantlet at 1 pmPitch Guantlet - live InstaSell. 1pm- 4 pmDr Greg Reid- Millionaire mentor and famous authorDr Terry Warren -Press agent for the Whitehouse and the JacksonsBrian Smith - Founder of UGG and co-founder Lash LiveBob and Darren Toddfield DRTV retail placement reps father of the paid retail placement as seen on tv shelf -Alec Stern co founder of Constant contact and America's start up expertPeter Mendham Peter Mendham the Billion dollar pitchmanJim Debetta - Retail Representative and founder of retail mastermindJason Gonazales - Sourcing and design Expert Boardwalk BrandJerry Chafetz- investment banker former board member LVMHForbes Riley - HsN host and founder of spin gymHowie Busch - Founder of Dude robeMichael Weinstein- Creator of Shittens and DRTV MogulNancy Dietuch - DRTV guru and mother of the CBD industryJim Debetta - Retail guru and representative4pm Instapreneur awardsYou can watch it here live on Facebook:To be included as a judge / contributor - we use this form for our contributors :To enter as a product owner / pitch person:The sales site : what we will transact off ofUSASell1 is passwordFor the organization:For a previous event click here: this one was at the United States parent officeTo learn more about InstapreneurGo to www.instapreneur2020.com To apply for the panel of expertsTo register for the eventTo contribute; sponsor or be a part email sara@bwbresearch.com



