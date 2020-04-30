There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,922 in the last 365 days.

Cameco COVID-19 Relief Fund Supports 67 Community Projects

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) is pleased to announce that the company is supporting 67 community projects in Saskatoon and northern Saskatchewan through its $1 million Cameco COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“There are so many communities and charitable groups hit hard by this pandemic, yet their services are needed now more than ever,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. “We are extremely happy to be able to help 67 of these organizations continue to do the vital work they do every day to keep people safe and supported through this unprecedented time.”

Approved projects come from 40 Saskatchewan communities from Saskatoon to the province’s far north. A full listing can be found at the end of this release. Included in the support Cameco is providing are significant numbers of personal protective equipment (PPE) for northern Saskatchewan communities and First Nations – 10,000 masks, 7,000 pairs of gloves and 7,000 litres of hand sanitizer.

Donations of supplies and money from nearly 100 Cameco employees augmented the company’s initial $1 million contribution. Cameco will move quickly to begin delivering this support to the successful applicants.

“I’m proud of Cameco’s employees for stepping up yet again to support the communities where they live,” Gitzel said. “It happens every time we put out a call for help, a call for volunteers, a call to assist with any of our giving campaigns, and I can’t say enough about their generosity.”

Announced on April 15, the Cameco COVID-19 Relief Fund was open to applications from charities, not-for-profit organizations, town offices and First Nation band offices in Saskatoon and northern Saskatchewan that have been impacted by the pandemic. Eligible applicants could seek grants of up to $50,000 to assist in their efforts to overcome the effects COVID-19 has had on their ability to serve their communities and support people in need.

The initiative also demonstrated the overwhelming need that exists in Saskatoon and northern Saskatchewan in the midst of this pandemic. By the submission deadline of April 28, 581 applications had been received seeking more than $17.5 million in total funding assistance.

“The tremendous need out there is clear,” Gitzel said. “I would just encourage everyone – if you have the ability to help out, to volunteer, to make a donation, please do what you can to assist these organizations with the important work they are doing in our communities.”

Organization Community
Northlands College Scholarship Foundation Air Ronge
Beauval Group Home (Shirley’s Place) Beauval
Beauval Emergency Operations – Incident Command Beauval
Northern Village of Beauval Beauval
TLC Daycare Inc. Birch Hills
Birch Narrows Dene Nation Birch Narrows Dene Nation
Black Lake Denesuline First Nation Black Lake
Buffalo Narrows Friendship Centre Inc. Buffalo Narrows
Buffalo Narrows Métis Local #62 Buffalo Narrows
Northern Village of Buffalo Narrows Buffalo Narrows
Northern Hamlet Camsell Portage Camsell Portage
Canoe Lake Cree First Nation Canoe Narrows
Clearwater River Dene Nation Clearwater River
Northern Town of Creighton Creighton
Victoria Laliberte Memorial Health Centre, CHCN Cumberland House
Northern Village of Cumberland House Cumberland House
Delisle Elementary School Delisle
Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation – Denare Beach Denare Beach
Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation – Deschambault Lake Deschambault Lake
Fond du Lac Denesuline First Nation Fond du Lac
Northern Village of Green Lake Green Lake
Teen Challenge Canada Hague
Ile-à-la-Crosse Friendship Centre Inc. Ile-à-la-Crosse
Sakitawak Elders Group Inc. Ile-à-la-Crosse
Northern Village of La Loche La Loche
Children North Family Resource Centre La Ronge
NorthSask Special Needs La Ronge
Kikinahk Friendship Centre Inc. La Ronge
Lac La Ronge Indian Band Lac La Ronge
Men of the North Lac La Ronge
Leask Community School Leask
Nipawin Daycare Cooperative Nipawin
Battlefords Interval House North Battleford
The Lighthouse Serving the Battlefords North Battleford
Northern Hamlet of Patuanak Patuanak
English River First Nation Patuanak
Kineepik Métis Local Pinehouse
Prince Albert Child Care Co-operative Association Prince Albert
Métis Central Western Region II Prince Albert
YWCA Prince Albert Prince Albert
Prince Albert Métis Women’s Association Inc. Prince Albert
Sandy Bay Community Resource Centre Inc. Sandy Bay
Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. Saskatoon
The Generation Love Project Saskatoon
Lakeview Extended School Day Program Inc. Saskatoon
Global Gathering Place Saskatoon
Saskatoon YMCA Saskatoon
Light of the Prairies Saskatoon
Northern Heights Co-operative Preschool Saskatoon
Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies Saskatoon
The Salvation Army – Saskatoon Crossroads Residential Services Saskatoon
Care & Share Saskatoon Inc. Saskatoon
Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre Saskatoon
YWCA Saskatoon Saskatoon
Saskatoon Tribal Council Saskatoon
Saskatoon Friendship Inn Saskatoon
John Howard Society Saskatoon Saskatoon
The Lighthouse Supported Living Saskatoon
Northern Saskatchewan Independent Living Centre Saskatoon
CHEP Good Food Inc. Saskatoon
Southend Southend
Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids Stony Rapids
Sturgeon Landing – PBCN Sturgeon Landing
Clearwater Clearlake Métis Economic Development Corporation Turnor Lake, Michel Village, St. George’s Hill, Bear Creek, Black Point
Northern Settlement of Uranium City Uranium City
Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation Wollaston Lake
Northern Settlement of Wollaston Lake Wollaston Lake

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Media inquiries: Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221

