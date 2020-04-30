Cameco COVID-19 Relief Fund Supports 67 Community Projects

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) is pleased to announce that the company is supporting 67 community projects in Saskatoon and northern Saskatchewan through its $1 million Cameco COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“There are so many communities and charitable groups hit hard by this pandemic, yet their services are needed now more than ever,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. “We are extremely happy to be able to help 67 of these organizations continue to do the vital work they do every day to keep people safe and supported through this unprecedented time.”

Approved projects come from 40 Saskatchewan communities from Saskatoon to the province’s far north. A full listing can be found at the end of this release. Included in the support Cameco is providing are significant numbers of personal protective equipment (PPE) for northern Saskatchewan communities and First Nations – 10,000 masks, 7,000 pairs of gloves and 7,000 litres of hand sanitizer.

Donations of supplies and money from nearly 100 Cameco employees augmented the company’s initial $1 million contribution. Cameco will move quickly to begin delivering this support to the successful applicants.

“I’m proud of Cameco’s employees for stepping up yet again to support the communities where they live,” Gitzel said. “It happens every time we put out a call for help, a call for volunteers, a call to assist with any of our giving campaigns, and I can’t say enough about their generosity.”

Announced on April 15, the Cameco COVID-19 Relief Fund was open to applications from charities, not-for-profit organizations, town offices and First Nation band offices in Saskatoon and northern Saskatchewan that have been impacted by the pandemic. Eligible applicants could seek grants of up to $50,000 to assist in their efforts to overcome the effects COVID-19 has had on their ability to serve their communities and support people in need.

The initiative also demonstrated the overwhelming need that exists in Saskatoon and northern Saskatchewan in the midst of this pandemic. By the submission deadline of April 28, 581 applications had been received seeking more than $17.5 million in total funding assistance.

“The tremendous need out there is clear,” Gitzel said. “I would just encourage everyone – if you have the ability to help out, to volunteer, to make a donation, please do what you can to assist these organizations with the important work they are doing in our communities.”

Organization Community Northlands College Scholarship Foundation Air Ronge Beauval Group Home (Shirley’s Place) Beauval Beauval Emergency Operations – Incident Command Beauval Northern Village of Beauval Beauval TLC Daycare Inc. Birch Hills Birch Narrows Dene Nation Birch Narrows Dene Nation Black Lake Denesuline First Nation Black Lake Buffalo Narrows Friendship Centre Inc. Buffalo Narrows Buffalo Narrows Métis Local #62 Buffalo Narrows Northern Village of Buffalo Narrows Buffalo Narrows Northern Hamlet Camsell Portage Camsell Portage Canoe Lake Cree First Nation Canoe Narrows Clearwater River Dene Nation Clearwater River Northern Town of Creighton Creighton Victoria Laliberte Memorial Health Centre, CHCN Cumberland House Northern Village of Cumberland House Cumberland House Delisle Elementary School Delisle Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation – Denare Beach Denare Beach Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation – Deschambault Lake Deschambault Lake Fond du Lac Denesuline First Nation Fond du Lac Northern Village of Green Lake Green Lake Teen Challenge Canada Hague Ile-à-la-Crosse Friendship Centre Inc. Ile-à-la-Crosse Sakitawak Elders Group Inc. Ile-à-la-Crosse Northern Village of La Loche La Loche Children North Family Resource Centre La Ronge NorthSask Special Needs La Ronge Kikinahk Friendship Centre Inc. La Ronge Lac La Ronge Indian Band Lac La Ronge Men of the North Lac La Ronge Leask Community School Leask Nipawin Daycare Cooperative Nipawin Battlefords Interval House North Battleford The Lighthouse Serving the Battlefords North Battleford Northern Hamlet of Patuanak Patuanak English River First Nation Patuanak Kineepik Métis Local Pinehouse Prince Albert Child Care Co-operative Association Prince Albert Métis Central Western Region II Prince Albert YWCA Prince Albert Prince Albert Prince Albert Métis Women’s Association Inc. Prince Albert Sandy Bay Community Resource Centre Inc. Sandy Bay Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. Saskatoon The Generation Love Project Saskatoon Lakeview Extended School Day Program Inc. Saskatoon Global Gathering Place Saskatoon Saskatoon YMCA Saskatoon Light of the Prairies Saskatoon Northern Heights Co-operative Preschool Saskatoon Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies Saskatoon The Salvation Army – Saskatoon Crossroads Residential Services Saskatoon Care & Share Saskatoon Inc. Saskatoon Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre Saskatoon YWCA Saskatoon Saskatoon Saskatoon Tribal Council Saskatoon Saskatoon Friendship Inn Saskatoon John Howard Society Saskatoon Saskatoon The Lighthouse Supported Living Saskatoon Northern Saskatchewan Independent Living Centre Saskatoon CHEP Good Food Inc. Saskatoon Southend Southend Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids Stony Rapids Sturgeon Landing – PBCN Sturgeon Landing Clearwater Clearlake Métis Economic Development Corporation Turnor Lake, Michel Village, St. George’s Hill, Bear Creek, Black Point Northern Settlement of Uranium City Uranium City Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation Wollaston Lake Northern Settlement of Wollaston Lake Wollaston Lake

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

- End -

Media inquiries: Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221