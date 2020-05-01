Hip Hop Duo & Disability Advocates 4 Wheel City to Drop new 17-Song Project "Quarantine Music" Raw & Uncut May 8th

Quarantine Music Cover art

The coronavirus crisis has hit New York City hard. Inspirational hip hop group 4 Wheel City is doing their best to help people heal with “Quarantine Music”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few expected something like the coronavirus to hit, or anticipated how much it would change lives. While this has been taxing and stressful for most, it has also served to encourage those who care for the community to step up and help. In New York, Bronx-based inspirational hip hop duo and disability activists 4 Wheel City are using their art to encourage fans to keep their chins up and make it through this thinking and acting positive. 4 Wheel City recently announced they will be dropping their latest project “ Quarantine Music ” Raw & Uncut, with 19-songs focused on the current situation and overcoming it. The release date is scheduled for an online release party across the duo’s social media platforms on May 8th, with all proceeds raised from the project going to people with disabilities who have been affected by the virus . Popular Bronx rap star, Fred the Godson, who sadly died from the coronavirus is featured on one of the songs.“Quarantine Music reflects everything that's been happening since the economic shutdown and quarantine started,” commented Namel “Tapwaterz” Norris half of 4 Wheel City with Ricardo “Rickfire” Velasquez. “It's inspired by the effects coronavirus has had on the world. Music has the power to change the world. We hope the music helps people deal and heal in these uncertain times.”Norris and Velesquez are both wheelchair bound after suffering from gunshots. They have built off of the associated challenges by using their skill as musicians, charisma and life-experiences to educate far and wide about disabilities and other important social issues. In the process 4 Wheel City has won praise far and wide.To learn more and for news about “Quarantine Music” Raw & Uncut be sure to visit https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/4wheelcity/quarantine-music-vol-1



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.