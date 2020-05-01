CLE Companion Hosts Appellate Law Specialist Jeff Lewis in a May 4 Presentation 'Ten Ways to Avoid Losing your Appeal’

Kristin Davidson CLE Companion Jeff Lewis

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal technology company CLE Companion will host appellate law specialist Jeff Lewis in a streaming presentation on May 4 that addresses “Ten Ways to Avoid Losing your Appeal.” The addition of this course further solidifies CLE Companion’s reputation as an emerging provider of cutting-edge education for the legal community.This will be Lewis’ second presentation on CLE Companion, having first shared his expertise on “ Litigating Malicious Prosecution Actions ” on January 7.Lewis, who is a certified appellate specialist by the California State Bar, has been practicing law in that state since 1996. Since then, he has participated in over 125 appellate proceedings in the California Court of Appeal, Ninth Circuit and Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel.“Jeff Lewis’ accolades speak for themselves,” said Kristin Davidson, the founder and CEO of CLE Companion. “These, in addition to his conversational presentation style and decades of real-world trial experience, help provide the attorney with a rewarding experience. Jeff’s first presentation was so well-received that we asked him to come back for another one.”Davidson added that Lewis’ participation is an example of how CLE Companion is focused high-quality courses for its customers, “as well as delivering an exemplary CLE completion experience. Our focus on attorney convenience, quality, and a seamless reporting process has been the key to our success.“Underlying that focus have been the technological advancements at CLE Companion, including our advanced API and credit tracking system.”In the past six months, CLE Companion has experienced rapid growth, both in terms of its offerings to attorneys as well as its channel partners for reaching attorneys.“We are changing the way the industry embraces CLE,” said Davidson. “We’re providing a much more convenient and cost-effective option, helping the industry reduce unnecessary costs and wasted time.”About CLE CompanionCLE Companion is a fully accredited online CLE provider. Their mission is to take continuing legal education into the next phase of legal technology, which led them to create the most innovative, convenient CLE platform in the industry. Through goals of quality, service and value, CLE Companion has set the bar for Continuing Legal Education in all areas of practice. Find out more at clecompanion.com

