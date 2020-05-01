Safe Harbor LLP Announces Alert on International Tax and Expatriate Tax Return Preparation in California

Safe Harbor LLP is an accounting firm in San Francisco, California, focusing on international tax issues.

Change is in the air amidst the virus pandemic” — Chun Wong

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Harbor LLP, California's top-rated international tax CPA firm at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/ , is proud to announce an alert for clients who may have international tax exposure amidst the current crisis. Many clients face not only an evolving California and USA tax situation but changes in international and so-called "expatriate" tax preparation issues, whether this be Canada, Germany, China, or other foreign countries. The alert reminds clients of the importance of having a savvy tax partner who is monitoring changes both in the United States of America as well as foreign countries."Change is in the air amidst the virus pandemic," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "Our accounting firm is known as a best-in-class international tax advisory and many businesses, both large and small, come to us for tax advice when it comes to international tax issues. In addition, many high income individuals who face expatriate tax issues also come to us for tax help."The alert references two landmark pages. One for international tax at www.safeharborcpa.com/international-tax/ and another at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/expatriate-tax-service/ , which both give basic information for international clients. In addition, the alert advises clients to reach out to their tax advisor for detailed information. Interested persons can click on the 'send message' link on the website to reach out for a consultation with the accounting firm on their tax advisory needs, whether these be international, federal, or state of California.A FLUID TAX SITUATION IN CALIFORNIA, THE UNITED STATES, AND INTERNATIONALLYHere is the background on this release. The COVID-19 pandemic has up-ended all types of businesses and individuals. From shutdowns to radical changes in both demand and supply, both businesses and individuals are scrambling to figure out strategies to survive and prosper both during the Pandemic and once it abates. Another set of changes has been in subsidies, programs, and tax changes. These are occurring at the state level, the federal level, and the international level. In this way, a high income resident of San Francisco or a business located in the city may face not only the complexity of the Pandemic and its impact on their income but also changes coming rapidly at state, federal, and international level. The alert reminds them to partner with a tax advisor who is closely monitoring these changes and can create a custom tax minimization plan in accordance with a rapidly changing environment.ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCOSafe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm at http://www.safeharborcpa.com that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs helps both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements . The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.



