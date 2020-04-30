Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Virtual Presentations of Data through ASGCT and ARVO

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced several virtual presentations of data from the company’s gene therapy programs in May 2020.



American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

Abstracts are available online and presentations and posters can be accessed through ASGCT’s website on May 12, 2020 at www.asgct.org .

Abstract Title (Oral): ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Neovascular AMD - Results from the Phase 1 OPTIC Study

Session: AAV Vectors - Clinical Studies II

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 4:00 - 4:15 pm EDT

Speaker: Szilárd Kiss, M.D., Director of Clinical Research in the Department of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical Group

Abstract Title (Poster): Proof-of-Concept Studies in Mongolian Gerbils Support Intravitreal Gene Replacement Therapy of Human L-Opsin for Blue Cone Monochromacy

Session: AAV Vectors - Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept Studies

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 5:30 - 6:30 pm EDT

Abstract Title (Poster): Large Scale Suspension Production of AAV Capsid Variant Libraries from Stable Recombinant HEK293 Cell Banks

Session: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production or Manufacturing

Date/Time: Tuesday May 12, 2020, 5:30 - 6:30 pm EDT

Association for Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO)

The ARVO 2020 Annual Meeting has been cancelled and video-recorded presentations will be available online on ARVOLearn beginning May 16, 2020. Additionally, abstracts will be published in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology & Vision Science (IOVS) no later than July 31, 2020.

Abstract Title: Intravitreal Delivery of AAV2.7m8. Ranibizumab Suppresses Exudative Lesions in the NHP Laser Induced Model of nAMD

Abstract Title: Mouse Studies Support Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Blue Cone Monochromacy

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:

Myesha Lacy

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

mlacy@adverum.com

1-650-649-1257

Media:

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com

1-646-876-5196



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.